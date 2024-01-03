CB D.J. McKinney enters transfer portal

Jan. 2—The transfer portal window for the fall semester closes at 11:59 p.m. tonight, and at least one Oklahoma State football player has entered on the final day.

Cornerback D.J. McKinney will search for a new school to play for following his second season with the Cowboys. He played in all 14 games for OSU and finished the season with 38 tackles and five pass breakups.

Recruited as a three-star prospect from Colleyville, Texas, McKinney redshirted his true freshman season. His best game of the year came in the Big 12 Championship Game, in which he recorded seven tackles.

Here's a recap of every other OSU transfer portal move so far:

Departures: WR Jaden Bray, WR Blaine Green, RB Jaden Nixon, QB Gunnar Gundy, S Lardarius Webb Jr., OL Tyrone Webber, DL Ricky Lolohea, S Nicolas Session

The biggest losses are on the offensive side.

Bray was the Pokes' fourth-leading receiver with 382 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played. He committed to West Virginia on Dec. 18 and will return to Boone Pickens Stadium sometime next season.

Green joined his brother, former OSU and current Wisconsin receiver Bryson Green, in the Big 10 by transferring to Minnesota. Blaine made a catch in all 10 games he played in as a true freshman before missing the entire 2022 season with a wrist injury.

Nixon was OSU's third-down, change-of-pace running back who was more dynamic as a receiver than Ollie Gordon because of his smaller size. True freshman Sesi Vailahi played well in that role in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Gundy entered the portal on Dec. 6, but he still scored a rushing touchdown in the Texas Bowl this past Wednesday. He has announced numerous offers on social media from schools such as Elon University, Abilene Christian, Indiana State, Duquesne and Ohio University.

Arrivals: S Kobe Hylton, OT Isaia Glass

Hylton, a former UTEP safety, was the first transfer portal commit of OSU's 2024 class. He led all Miner defensive backs in 2022 with 91 tackles and 54 solo tackles. He added 10 tackles for loss, a 0.5 sack, three pass breakups, five QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

His production regressed this past season, as he finished with 54 tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss.

Glass played in just three games for Arizona State, which allowed him to take a medical redshirt year. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tackle started 12 games as a sophomore and appeared in six games as a freshman.