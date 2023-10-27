CB commit A’mon Lane locks in official visit to Auburn

A'mon Lane has been committed to Auburn since July of last year but the four-star cornerback has yet to officially visit the Plains.

That will change soon as the Moody, Alabama product has scheduled his official visit for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25 He won’t be the only Auburn commit in town to watch the Tigers take on Alabama, Auburn’s running back commit J'Marion Burnette has already announced he will also be officially visiting that weekend.

Lane actually committed to Auburn under the previous staff but with Hugh Freeze retaining secondary coach Zac Etheridge, Lane never wavered in his commitment.

Lane is the No. 361 overall player and No. 27 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 19 player from Alabama.

He has missed most of his senior season after suffering an injury but is working to try and return for the playoffs for Moody High School.

O.V. COMING UP SOON I CAN’T WAIT!! IT’S GETTING CHILLY ON THE PLAINS🦅@AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/WVcxaiKcFX — A’mon Lane-Ganus (@AmonLane2) October 25, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire