What CB coach Greg Williams had to say about Cardinals CBs

The Arizona Cardinals have a different group of cornerbacks on the team in 2021. Patrick Peterson, Kevin Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick all are no longer on the team. They signed Malcolm Butler, brought back Robert Alford and drafted Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan.

Appearing on the team’s weekly radio show, the Big Red Rage, cornerbacks coach Greg Williams commented on the rookies they added and also about the veterans on the roster.

Read on to find out what he had to say about them.


Malcolm Butler

Butler is the new No. 1 cornerback in the room. He replaces Patrick Peterson, who was not re-signed after 10 seasons. He is 31 years old. Williams sees a savvy vet who can do a lot of things. "I think he can adapt to whatever we want him to do and whatever will help the team win," Williams said. "He's willing to do anything that you ask him to do, whether it is stay left, stay right or travel." It appears he is flexible enough to fill multiple assignments. Patrick Peterson thrived when he traveled with one receiver. He didn't seem to be as invested in other roles.

Robert Alford

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alford has missed the last two full seasons, suffering season-ending injuries in training camp. But Williams believes in him. "You guys saw Robert Alford from a training camp standpoint over the last two years," he said, noting the fans didn't get to see him in action. "We were expecting big things from him each of the last two years, just from his performance and what he brings from a tenacity level to our team and to our secondary." He was the best cornerback in camp. He was fierce, physical and has a swagger you love to see. "This guy is energy in a bottle. He is always on," he added. "He still plays with that small-school chip on his shoulder."

Byron Murphy

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy will wear a new number this year — No. 7. "Murphy is coming into his own right now. we expect big things from him this year," said Williams.

Marco Wilson

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Wilson was drafted in the fourth round this year. The Cardinals are excited at his potential. "We thought right away, V.J. (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph), myself and (defensive backs coach) Marcus Robertson, as we watched him, we knew he had talent," Williams said. "He had the skillset just like some of the elite corners that went early in the draft. It's just a matter of getting consistent and we think he has that in him." He doesn't believe Wilson will be overwhelmed in the NFL. "It's not going to be too big for him. He's got a nice, quiet confidence in himself."

Tay Gowan

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Gowan was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round. The first thing you notice about Gowan is his confidence in himself. "He's got that confidence," Williams said. "The thing about him is, once you get to know him, it's not just what he says, he actually lives that. "He backs it up by his work ethic. It's not just talk. A lot of guys can talk it, but you really have to believe it and you have to walk the walk. So far, since I've known this young man, he has what it takes to walk the walk when it comes to that type of confidence."

