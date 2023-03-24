CB Clark Phillips III believes he's the best corner in this draft
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III tells NFL Network's Omar Ruiz why he believes he's the best corner in this draft.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Penalties, replay and kickoffs will be among the rule changes proposed by teams and the league.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Vince Carter went in on the Mavericks after their bizarre miscue coming out of a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.
Two down, two to go. The Panthers are making the rounds, evaluating the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 before deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall choice. The team’s contingent had dinner with C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night before watching him throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. By [more]
Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prior to the start of his third-round match with a neck injury.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
Met by a tepid WR market in NFL free agency, ex-Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark will again play on a one-year deal in hopes of cashing in big in 2024.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.