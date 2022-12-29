CB Cameron Sutton only Steeler to miss Wednesday practice with injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lengthy practice report with multiple guys designated as DNP on Wednesday. However, the only Steeler who missed practice with an actual injury was cornerback Cameron Sutton. He is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Steelers are preparing for a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens this week.
In addition, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited with the toe injury he continues to play through. All the rest of the names on the list were held out just as rest days. Here is the full list.
WR Diontae Johnson (toe)-LP
CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring)-DNP
RB Najee Harris (personal)-DNP
LB Myles Jack (personal)-DNP
S Terrell Edmunds (personal)-DNP
TE Pat Freiermuth (personal)-DNP
DT Cam Heyward (personal)-DNP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (personal)-DNP
In addition, the Steelers placed LB Marcus Allen on IR with a biceps injury.
