CB Byron Murphy day-to-day, DT Jordan Phillips week-to-week

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave a couple of injury updates when he addressed the media Monday afternoon. One is about cornerback Byron Murphy and the other was about defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, currently on injured reserve.

Phillips was placed on injured reserve in Week 1 and is eligible to return, having missed more than three games. The team has not indicated what his injury is.

Where is he at? Could he be designated for return?

“He’s progressing,” Kingsbury said. “I would say week-to-week at this point, but he has definitely made progress and we’ll continue to evaluate him this week and see where it stands.”

It sounds like it won’t be happening this week.

Murphy suffered a rib injury in the first half of the Cardinals’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He returned but he did not play as many snaps as he normally would.

“He will be day-to-day,” Kingsbury said Monday. “We’ll see how it progresses (Tuesday). If he can go in on Wednesday, he’ll go in, and if not, we’ll take another day. It’s pretty much day-to-day.”



Murphy said after the game that he would be fine. He will likely be at least limited for part of the week but will certainly be on the field when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.

List

NFC West standings: Cardinals alone in 1st place after win over Rams

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



