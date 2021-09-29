CB Byron Murphy is Cardinals’ 3rd straight NFC player of the week

The Arizona Cardinals have played three games this season and, for the third week in a row, has a different conference player of the week. This week it is cornerback Byron Murphy.

Murphy is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is the first time he was earned player of the week honors.

He had four tackles two interceptions, two passes defensed and returned the second interception for a touchdown. That touchdown gave the Cardinals the lead in the second half.

It was the first time in his career that he had multiple interceptions in a game and it was also his first NFL touchdown. Cardinals needed them both.

His first interception came in the red zone and the second, when he returned it for a touchdown, was the go-ahead score in their win.

After Chandler Jones earned defensive honors after Week 1 and Kyler Murray earned offensive honors in Week 2, this is the fifth time in team history that the team has had three consecutive players of the week. It is the first time since 1984 that the team has done it three weeks in a row to start the season.

