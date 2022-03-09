CB Byron Jones posts post-surgery pictures on social media

For some, the NFL offseason is a time to rest and relax, but for others, this time is spent cleaning up some of the injuries that ailed them throughout the season.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones posted a couple of photos on Wednesday morning that seemed to indicate that he had surgery on his lower body. At this point, it’s unclear how recent the image is or what he was having surgery on, however, it does appear that the lower half of his leg is shaved, and he has a walking boot.

Jones appeared on the team’s injury report throughout the season with quadriceps, Achilles and groin injuries. The 29-year-old even missed their Week 6 matchup with Jacksonville due to the injuries.

The remaining $8.38 million of Jones’ 2022 base salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 18, the third day of the league year. The full salary was already guaranteed for injury.

