How CB Brandon Facyson fits in the Colts depth chart

The Indianapolis Colts have been moving at a snail’s pace to the start of free agency despite having the most cap space entering the week.

After re-signing a couple of players from last year’s roster, Chris Ballard has finally brought in a different face for a position group of need. Brandon Facyson has followed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley from the Las Vegas Raiders and will be joining him in Indianapolis.

Cornerback depth plagued the Colts in 2021 and that was on display during the Monday night collapse to the Baltimore Ravens.

The cornerback room needs as much talent as they can find this offseason and Facyson addresses some much-needed competition for that part of the defense.

Where does he fit on the Colts?

Kenny Moore is locked into the nickel corner spot and Rock Ya-Sin earned his spot on the outside with his improved play. For now, the opposite side of Ya-Sin is open for the taking.

While I do anticipate that Ballard will sign another veteran for that spot, if he doesn’t, then it might be a competition between Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers, and possibly a rookie from this draft class for a spot in the lineup.

Facyson does bring some familiarity with Bradley’s defensive scheme and starting experience (13 games – nine in 2021) with him to Indianapolis.

He only signed a one-year deal so he’s likely viewed as a depth move for the secondary. He’s a solid tackler who can provide special teams value and can fill in for a starter if an injury occurs.

While this move doesn’t move the needle for the fanbase, it is one that could help the transition to Bradley’s scheme and in the regular season if his number is called.

