CB Ambry Thomas drafted in third round by San Francisco 49ers

Another Michigan football player is off the board.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas was taken in the third round of the NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Thomas became the fourth Wolverine selected in this year's draft, joining Kwity Paye, who went 21st overall to the Indianapolis Colts and Jalen Mayfield and Nico Collins, who both were selected in the third round.

Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) celebrates his interception against Michigan State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

He was drafted despite opting out of the 2020 season and spending only one season as a full-time starter in Ann Arbor.

The former four-star prospect (Detroit King) played three seasons at Michigan. He was a backup cornerback and kick returner his first two seasons, then took over as a starter in 2019. Despite a bout of colitis that landed Thomas in the hospital that summer, he emerged as one of the Wolverines' top defenders, tallying 38 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups.

After considering the 2020 draft, Thomas chose to return to Michigan for his senior season and was expected to be the team's No. 1 cornerback. But he eventually opted out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas participated at Michigan's pro day and performed well, running a hand-timed 4.37-second 40-yard dash. He was considered a potential mid-round pick leading up to the draft.

"Feisty press-man cornerback who plays the role of nuisance underneath," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Plays with good patience and feel for mirroring the release and gets hands on his target within the first five yards. Thomas tends to be physical in coverage, which sometimes leads to penalties. He's a former high school receiver with natural tracking and ball skills. He does a solid job of crowding opponents down the field.

"He's not as long or explosive as teams might like outside and might lack the twitch to handle certain slot receivers as a nickel. Thomas plays with above-average awareness and consistency, though, and he's a very willing and capable tackler who can also play on special teams. His best fit could be as a future starting nickel back for a zone-heavy cover unit."

