Cayuga duo sign, Henry to SAGU, Warden to ETBU

Apr. 6—CAYUGA- A pair of Cayuga High School finest athletes signed their National Letter of Intent on Friday, as Presley Warden will be taking his fishing talents to East Texas Baptist University, and Landan Henry will help bolster the Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football program.

Warden reeled in the offer from ETBU for his prowess on the water, as the senior always seems to find where the fish are hiding. Warden says his preparation before fishing has been key for him, as well as his trust Texas rig setup.

"You have to put in pre-fishing and figure out what bait to use," said Warden. "My favorite has always been the Texas rig, that's what we've always caught them on."

Warden is also the first Anderson County student to sign a scholarship offer for fishing, an honor the young fisherman recognizes.

"Its a big honor," Warden said. "I just love fishing; love that my papa, meme, and mom keep pushing me through to get to the next step. They're a big role model in my life along with my brother, Uncle Jeff and Aunt Kristin. I just thank God for everything he's given me."

A teammate of Warden's through many seasons of several different sports, Cayuga's stud lineman Henry will be taking his talents to SAGU, a private christian college in Waxahachie.

"I went there because it's not far from home," Henry said. "I like the community there, they're really inviting and accepting, it's easy to talk to them. When I went to a camp, all the coaches were great, they'll help you and work with you. When I came in I didn't know any of them, or the college, but they worked and coached me like I was already attending, it was all very warm and inviting."

Henry was named the Utility MVP in this year's Palestine Herald-Press' All-Area team, taking the top slot in both the offensive and defensive lineman categories. Henry will play defensive line for SAGU.

Henry recognizes that his grit and determination, at least partially, come from his time at Cayuga High School, a school of less than 200. Henry wondered when he was younger if he would get the chance to play in college when some many programs only look to larger schools for players. But the small town drive and constant attention to detail lead the budding star to where he is now.

"It's just a blue collar mentally," Henry said. "Nobody's scared to work here, if we want it, we go get it, we're going to get it, and we're going to give everything we have".