Cayuga drops game one, game two delayed

May 3—RUSK- The Cayuga Wildcats postseason baseball began earlier than most series, with games one and two scheduled for Wednesday night in Rusk. The Wildcats would fall in an extremely competitive first game, 3-1, and would have the second game of the double header be delayed in the top of the fifth inning due to the weather, with the score tied at two-all.

In the first game of the night, hits, let alone runs, were a difficult thing to come by for both the Bearcats and Wildcats. Colt Mullican got the start for Cayuga, dueling against Beckville's Brady Davis. The pair were both lights out from the mound, allowing only seven hits combined. Mullican would walk three, and Davis only one.

After two scoreless innings, Beckville would break the tie in the top of the third, bringing home one run. The Bearcats would add to their lead just an inning later, plating two runs in the top of the fourth to create a comfortable 3-0 scoring gap.

Cayuga responded in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a throwing error after a hard hit ball from Harrison Reynolds, allowing Gunner Douglas to come around to score to cut the lead to two.

The bats for both Cayuga and Beckville would go quite from that point, ending the game with the same 3-1 score, giving Beckville the early advantage in the three game series.

The Wildcats and Bearcats once again did battle Wednesday night, fighting to a 2-2 tie, before the game was delayed due to weather conditions, including lightning in the area.

The teams will once again meet at 4 p.m. in Rusk Saturday, May 4 to finish out game two. When play resumes, Cayuga will have base runners on first and third with no outs, and Micah Redwine up to bat.

If a game three is necessary, it will immediately proceed to game two, and will also be played at Rusk High School.