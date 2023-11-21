Advertisement

Cayman Islands Classic | Enrique Freeman not enough in Akron men's basketball loss

Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read

Enrique Freeman had 25 points and 13 rebounds but it wasn't enough for the University of Akron on Monday in a 65-62 loss to Utah State in the Cayman Islands Classic Basketball Tournament.

A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Freeman made 8 of 11 shots from the floor and 9 of 10 free throws for the Zips (4-1), who trailed 33-29 at halftime.

The biggest lead for either team was six points — 49-43 by the Aggies (4-1) with just under nine minutes to play. UA led briefly by four points (26-22) late in the first half.

Greg Tribble and Sammy Hunter each contributed 12 points for the Zips, who will play Drake at 5 p.m. Tuesday to complete their games in the Cayman Islands.

Greg Osobor led Utah State with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

