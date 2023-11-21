Cayman Islands Classic | Enrique Freeman not enough in Akron men's basketball loss

Enrique Freeman had 25 points and 13 rebounds but it wasn't enough for the University of Akron on Monday in a 65-62 loss to Utah State in the Cayman Islands Classic Basketball Tournament.

A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Freeman made 8 of 11 shots from the floor and 9 of 10 free throws for the Zips (4-1), who trailed 33-29 at halftime.

The biggest lead for either team was six points — 49-43 by the Aggies (4-1) with just under nine minutes to play. UA led briefly by four points (26-22) late in the first half.

Greg Tribble and Sammy Hunter each contributed 12 points for the Zips, who will play Drake at 5 p.m. Tuesday to complete their games in the Cayman Islands.

Greg Osobor led Utah State with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips fall to Utah State in Cayman Islands Classic