Cayman Islands Classic | Enrique Freeman reaches milestone, Akron men's basketball wins

Enrique Freeman reached a career milestone Sunday night in helping power the Akron men's basketball team to a win in its opening game of the 2023 Cayman Islands Classic.

Freeman scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Zips to a 77-71 win over Florida International. He grabbed his 1,000th career rebound in the game, becoming just the sixth Zips men's player all-time to surpass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds at Akron. He is the program's seventh all-time leading rebounder with 1,006.

Also, Akron's 4-0 start is its best in the program's Division I era.

Freeman, who has three double-doubles this season, had seven huge points late in the game, including showing his range by hitting a big 3-pointer.

Freeman made a free throw with 2:45 left to the tie game 65-65. On the next possession, he broke the tie and put the Zips ahead for good with an and-one layup. He added the free throw for a 68-65 lead with 2:12 left. Freeman then buried a 3 from the top of the key with 39.3 seconds left to push Akron's lead 71-65.

Nate Johnson added 10 points and four rebounds, while Sammy Hunter scored nine for Akron.

Freeman's work on the glass Sunday helped UA to a decisive 41-23 rebounding edge, including 15-6 on the offensive glass. The Zips shot 48.1% from the field, including 10-of-25 on 3-pointers. They limited FIU to 43.4% shooting. Each team had 19 turnovers.

Petar Krivokapic scored 26 points to lead FIU.

The Zips advance to play Utah State (3-1) in the semifinals of the event at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron men's basketball beats Florida International in Cayman Islands