Cayman Islands Classic | Akron Zips can't keep up with Drake in men's basketball

The University of Akron suffered its second loss in two days, 79-59 to Drake at the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.

The Zips (4-2) led 29-25 before the Bulldogs (4-1) scored the final 10 points of the first half for a 35-29 lead and then steadily pulled away with a 44-30 second half.

Greg Tribble and Enrique Freeman scored 11 points apiece for Akron, which will play at undefeated UNLV on Nov. 28.

Tucker DeVries had a game-high 33 points and nine rebounds for Drake.

