Cam Newton's brother announces he will enter transfer portal after three-year career at Howard

Quarterback Caylin Newton of the Howard Bison throws against the UNLV Rebels during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Septe. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. Howard won 43-40. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After two solid seasons starting for FCS Howard, Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, is moving on.

The junior quarterback announced through Twitter on Tuesday that he will officially enter the transfer portal and leave Howard after graduating from the school next May. Because he redshirted this year, he will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Newton’s Bison team has opened the season with a record of 1-3, including a blowout 79-0 loss to Maryland to open the season.

To date, the biggest game of Newton’s career has been his first. As a true freshman making his debut in 2017 against UNLV, Newton led the Bison to a 43-40 win while rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and contributing 140 yards in the air. With UNLV being favored by 45 points, it was the biggest upset (gambling-wise) in college football history.

Newton has gone on to earn Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year honors for his freshman campaign and the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year award last season. He posted 2,629 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on 304 attempts as a sophomore, and rushed for 504 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s unclear if Newton has any FBS interest. Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals in the Class of 2017, he had no FBS offers.

