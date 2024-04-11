Cavs win non-conference contest over Bears

Apr. 10—Dylan McBurnett's start Monday night against Chatham Central couldn't have started off much worse. The Bears' Anthony Lopossay hit the first pitch he threw over the right-field fence. Then he gave up two more hits before the inning was over.

Fortunately, he got some help on the second hit. With one on and two out, Central's Logan Maness singled to right, and Southern's Michael Blanks came up throwing. He threw home to catcher Bryson Thomas, and he and third baseman Spencer Stephens hung the runner up between third and home to end the inning.

McBurnett then went on to have a solid outing, striking out 10 in six innings of work as Southern rallied from that early deficit to down Central 7-2.

The Cavaliers got the run back in the bottom of the first, took the lead in the third and then allowed one run in the top of the fifth to make it 2-2. From there, Southern took over, scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth and adding two more in the sixth to pull away.

They got the first run back almost as quickly as they had allowed it. Cameron Richey greeted Maness with a triple on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, and then Cooper Harrington brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

McBurnett struck out five batters over the next two innings, and got a lead in the third, when Harrington reached on an error, moved up on a wild pitch, and then scored on Blanks' single.

Lopossay continued to be a thorn in Southern's side when he stroked an RBI single with one out in the fifth to drive in Brayden Brewer, who had doubled to open the inning. But Richey was still a problem for the Bears (9-5). He led off the Southern half of the inning with a walk, stole second, and moved to third on an errant throw by the catcher. Harrington singled and the Cavaliers regained the lead. He scored later in the inning on a passed ball. Caleb Waters singled and courtesy runner Josh Caballero took advantage of more shaky defense to score on another bad throw one out later.

Richey struck again in the sixth, smashing a two-out double to score TJ McAuley and then scoring on a ball hit by Harrington moments later.

McBurnett was nearing his pitch limit after six innings of work and Christian Cox came in for the top of the seventh, retiring the Bears in order to end the game.

Waters and Richey each had two hits for the Cavaliers. Richey was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walk, three runs scored, and an RBI. Harrington drove in two runs and also scored two. Lopossay had two of Central's six hits and drove in both of the team's runs.

The Cavaliers will host Willow Spring tonight at 7 p.m. Central hosts Trinity on Friday evening at 6.