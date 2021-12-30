Cavs vs. Wizards: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Thursday

On Thursday, the Washington Wizards host the Cleveland Cavaliers and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Washington

Cavaliers at Wizards notable injuries:

Cleveland: Lamar Stevens (return to competition reconditioning) and Dylan Windler (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable while Jarrett Allen (return to competition reconditioning) is doubtful. Ed Davis (health and safety protocol), Darius Garland (health and safety protocol), Cedi Osman (health and safety protocol), Ricky Rubio (knee) and Collin Sexton (knee) are out.

Washington: Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocol) and Anthony Gill (health and safety protocol) are questionable. Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocol), Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocol), Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocol), Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocol) and Raul Neto (health and safety protocol) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers:

F Dean Wade

F Lauri Markkanen

C Evan Mobley

G Isaac Okoro

G Kevin Pangos

Washington Wizards