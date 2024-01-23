Cavs' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA anti-drug program

The NBA is suspending Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers for 25 games without pay in response to a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Thompson tested positive for two banned substances, according to Tuesday's statement.

Ibutamoren is used to promote the secretion of human growth hormone, prohibited by the league due to its ability to increase lean body mass. SARM LGD-4033 is a selective androgen receptor modulator, another anabolic compound.

It's unclear how long Thompson was utilizing the drugs. The 32-year-old is averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games for Cleveland this season.

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers is being punished by the league for utilizing banned substances. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NBA agreed to stop testing players for marijuana in April 2023. It was a continuation of the league's decision to stop testing in March 2020 due to the pandemic. But random drug testing continued for human growth hormone and performance-enhancers.

Additionally, the league reserves the right to screen for what it calls “drugs of abuse," such as methamphetamine, opiates and cocaine.

Thompson was likely tested after the Cavaliers' 126-99 road win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. He recorded four points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes of playing time.

This is Thompson's second stint with Cleveland after signing with the team during the offseason. He won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2016.

His 14-year career also includes stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.

