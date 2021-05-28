Cavs still view Kevin Love as valuable piece in slow rebuild

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·4 min read
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The five-time All-Star played in just 25 games due to a severe calf injury. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND (AP) — As the Cavaliers' slow, stuttering rebuild continues around a “core four” of young players, the team still views Kevin Love as an important piece.

One worth keeping around. At least, for now.

On Friday, general manager Koby Altman spoke to the media for the first time since the Cavs completed a injury-marred season by going 22-50 and failing to compete for a playoff spot during a year in which Love went from being a major contributor to a distraction.

The five-time All-Star played in just 25 games because of a severe calf injury. All that will be remembered from his forgettable season is an on-court lapse against Toronto when he lost his composure and smacked the ball away in frustration only to have the Raptors grab it and score.

It's a regrettable moment that has stained an otherwise clean resume.

Love's mini-tantrum was also a microcosm of a frustrating season for the Cavs, who used 30 different starting lineups and lost 300 total games to injuries. There was also plenty of self-inflicted drama, which included Love's meltdown in Florida, Kevin Porter Jr.'s surprising trade to Houston and the team buying out All-Star center Andre Drummond's contract.

Altman said Love was “internally reprimanded” for his on-court behavior in April. But his actions caused serious damage to Love's reputation with fans and possibly affected relationships with teammates and coaches.

Love publicly apologized for his outburst, saying it was out of character. And while fans may have had a harder time accepting Love's remorse — and stomaching his $30 million per season contract — Altman insists it hasn't caused a rift inside the Cavaliers.

“What people don’t see is his vulnerability with the players and his teammates. I don’t think people see his generosity,” said Altman, who last spoke to reporters in January. “If he was an all-out bad guy and those plays that you talk about represented him, his teammates wouldn’t love him, his teammates wouldn’t want to be around him.”

Altman said Love gives the Cavs, who at one point were starting four players under 22, a needed mentor for younger players. He may have some quirks, but Love's value stretches far beyond his ability to shoot and rebound.

“Jarrett Allen loves Kevin and I asked him why and he said, ‘Off the court he provides leadership. He provides a sense of humility. He’s funny,'” Altman said. “And he’s been here a long time; he’s won a championship with us, so he has a lot of equity here. I love talking to him, I love being around him. He has his moments, but he’s ours and he’s uniquely Kevin Love.”

Altman said Love is headed into a “significant” summer. He needs to get physically healthier and mentally tougher to handle what's ahead.

Although the Cavs played few meaningful games this season, Altman believes the team is close to a breakthrough behind guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, forward Isaac Okoro and Allen, whose arrival necessitated the team to move on from Drummond.

The Cavs will add another talented player high in the draft, and there are plans to sign veteran free agents this summer.

But the young guys need someone to show them the way, and Altman feels that's a perfect role for Love.

“We want him to be here,” Atlman said. "We signed him to an extension (four years, $120 million in 2019) for that reason, to be here when we want to make that next step. And so we’re going to hopefully rely on him heavily next year after a significant summer.”

Altman touched on several other items during his Zoom conference:

— The GM said he's had candid conversations with owner Dan Gilbert, who feels good about the team's positioning. Altman said he's never had any direct talks with Gilbert about his own situation but feels comfortable that he's done a good job.

Altman said Gilbert, who has had health issues following stroke, remains “very engaged” with the team.

— Altman said the Porter trade came after the Cavs exhausted themselves in trying to work with the talented and troubled former first-round pick. Porter had some legal issues while in Cleveland his stay ended shortly after he became enraged when the team moved his locker and confronted Altman.

“It’s impossible to bat a thousand percent when you’re doing it this way,” Altman said. “The hard part is this thing’s fragile, it’s a fragile thing and the culture that we’re trying to create we have to have a level of integrity that we’re trying to live by and grow that young talent to hopefully win. That’s for everybody. I think the change of scenery was needed from both parties.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoffs: Sixers fan stupidly hits Russell Westbrook with popcorn

    A stupid Sixers fan decided to ruin their Game 2 win by going after Russell Westbrook as the injured Wizards star left the game, and we're all worse for it. By Adam Hermann

  • NBA's Adam Silver on Russell Westbrook and Trae Young fan incidents

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller and reacted to the recent incidents involving fans harrassing star players during playoff games.

  • Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

    Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

  • Report: Browns will not pursue Julio Jones trade

    While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.

  • Arizona ‘refurbishes’ its gas chamber to prepare for executions, documents reveal

    The corrections department has spent more than $2,000 on ingredients to make cyanide gas, the same used in Auschwitz The state prison in Florence, Arizona, houses the gas chamber. Built in 1949 and mothballed for 22 years, it’s been dusted off and ‘refurbished’. Photograph: AP The state of Arizona is preparing to kill death row inmates using hydrogen cyanide, the same lethal gas that was deployed at Auschwitz. Documents obtained by the Guardian reveal that Arizona’s department of corrections has spent more than $2,000 in procuring the ingredients to make cyanide gas. The department bought a solid brick of potassium cyanide in December for $1,530. It also purchased sodium hydroxide pellets and sulfuric acid which are intended to be used to generate the deadly gas. The gas chamber itself, built in 1949 and disused for 22 years, has been dusted off and, according to the department, “refurbished”. Over the past few months the Republican-controlled state has moved aggressively to restart its deeply flawed execution system. The death penalty has been in abeyance in Arizona for seven years following the gruesomely botched lethal injection of Joseph Wood in 2014. Last month, the Guardian revealed that Arizona spent a jaw-dropping $1.5m on a batch of pentobarbital in October, a sedative which it now hopes to use as its main lethal injection method. The Guardian’s documents, obtained through public records requests, show that officials have also gone to considerable lengths to revive the state’s mothballed gas chamber, housed at ASPC-Florence. A series of tests were conducted last August to appraise its “operability”. Seals on windows and the door were checked to ensure airtightness, and drains cleared of blockage. Water was used in the tests in place of the deadly chemicals, with a smoke grenade ignited to simulate the gas. Some of the techniques used to test the safety of the chamber were astonishingly primitive, the documents reveal. Prison officials checked for gas seepages with a candle. Arizona spent $1.5m on a shipment of pentobarbital in October, a sedative which can be used for a lethal injection. Photograph: AP The flame of the candle was held up to the sealed windows and door and if its flame remained steady and did not flicker the chamber was deemed to be airtight. In December staff declared the vessel “operationally ready”. The preparation of cyanide gas executions presents Arizona death row inmates with a Hobson’s choice between two questionable ways to die. Should they opt for the gas chamber, they should be mindful of the last time anybody was gassed by the state. Walter LaGrand, a German national, was sentenced to death for a 1982 bungled armed bank robbery in which a man was killed. The Tucson Citizen published an eyewitness account of his 1999 execution in which he displayed “agonizing choking and gagging” and took 18 minutes to die. “The witness room fell silent as a mist of gas rose, much like steam in a shower, and Walter LaGrand became enveloped in a cloud of cyanide vapor,” the Citizen reported. “He began coughing violently – three or four loud hacks – and made a gagging sound before falling forward.” The newspaper recorded that over many minutes the inmate’s head and arms twitched, and his hands were “red and clenched”. Should an inmate choose death by lethal injection – the method widely deployed among death penalty states as the supposedly scientific and humane alternative to gas, electric chair or firing squad – they will also find the last time it was used in Arizona it was anything but humane. Joseph Wood took almost two hours to die when Arizona experimented on him with 15 doses of a then little-used concoction of lethal injection drugs. An eye witness told the Guardian that he counted Wood gasp and gulp 660 times. In its current rush to restart executions, Arizona has selected two inmates as likely candidates to go first out of a current death row population of 115 people. They are Frank Atwood, 65, sentenced to death for killing an eight-year-old girl, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, in 1984; and Clarence Dixon, 65, convicted of the 1978 murder of a college student, Deana Bowdoin. A member of Atwood’s legal team, Joseph Perkovich of Phillips Black, told the Guardian that it was improper for the state to be hurrying towards setting an execution date when the pandemic had impeded investigation into his client’s possible innocence for more than a year. As for Atwood’s choice between lethal injection or gas, Perkovich said: “Neither option is tenable.” The execution chamber at the Arizona state prison in Florence. Photograph: Reuters The attorney pointed out that there is a discrepancy between the potassium cyanide that has been obtained by the corrections department and the state’s execution protocol which stipulates that sodium cyanide must be used. “This is not a small detail – the specific compound is vitally important,” he said. Perkovich added that “Frank Atwood is prepared to die. He is a man of Greek Orthodox faith and is preparing for this moment. But he does not want to be tortured and subjected to a botched execution.” Inmates who choose the gas chamber are strapped into a chair in the centre of the vessel. Coloured levers are then used to drop the sodium cyanide into a pot of sulfuric acid under the chair, releasing the deadly hydrogen cyanide into the air. Once the prisoner is dead, the gas is neutralized with ammonia until the chamber is safe to enter. “As a precautionary method,” the death chamber protocol says, “it is recommended that the team removing the body wear gas masks and rubber gloves and that the hair of the deceased inmate be ruffled in order to allow any residually trapped gas to escape.” The documents record how prison staff engaged in role play during last year’s tests. Guards acted out as inmates who resisted going to their death, screaming: “This is murder”, “I’m innocent”, “You’re putting me down like an animal”, and “This is against everything America stands for”. Despite Arizona’s best efforts to present its gas chamber as a reputable institution, the horrors of the past hang heavily over it. The Nazis used hydrogen cyanide under the trade name Zyklon B to kill more than 1 million people in gas chambers in Auschwitz and other extermination camps. Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said: “You have to wonder what Arizona was thinking in believing that in 2021 it is acceptable to execute people in a gas chamber with cyanide gas. Did they have anybody study the history of the Holocaust?”

  • iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet (Updating Live)

    The 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards kick off Thursday night in a live ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Usher acts as both host and performer, with a total of 36 categories to be awarded. In a special presentation, Elton John is set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award in recognition of […]

  • Corey Kluber MRI stunner a significant blow to Yankees

    The story of Corey Kluber’s comeback has taken a sudden, dark turn. And one that no one was expecting mere hours ago.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead

    The New York Islanders spent the better part of four periods hanging on thanks largely to the sheer brilliance of rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Jarry's ill-advised clearing attempt early in the second overtime went right to New York forward Josh Bailey, who raced in to score the winner and give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 17 – live updates

    Giro d'Italia: Full list teams and remaining riders in Italy Giro: Route, stage start times, TV details and more UCI WorldTour: Team-by-team guide and calendar

  • NHL betting: Will the Islanders close out the series against the Penguins?

    Some pivotal Game 6s are on tap tonight with Lightning-Panthers, Golden Knights-Wild, and Islanders-Penguins.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • Brandon Jones hopes to escape Xfinity bubble with strong Charlotte run

    In a feast-or-famine year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Brandon Jones finds himself squarely on the bubble where the playoffs are concerned. Jones currently is 12th in the standings, the final Playoff-eligible position, 26 points ahead of another Brandon — Brandon Brown. RELATED: Charlotte weekend schedule | Patriotic paint schemes Driving the No. 19 Joe […]