Cavs select new head coach: report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It appears the Cleveland Cavaliers have selected their next head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, sources confirmed the Cavs are hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Man struck by Ohio roller coaster has died: Report

FOX 8’s John Sabol shared the news on X and wrote, “Dan Gilbert gets his guy. #Cavs hire Kenny Atkinson over James Borrego.”

Short-staffed Cleveland Police force shrinks more

In May, the Cavs announced they were dismissing J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, despite leading the team to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

According to ESPN, a deal between Atkinson and the Cavs is expected to be reached soon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.