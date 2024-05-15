Cavs preparing to be without Donovan Mitchell for Game 5

May 14—Calf injuries are not like mild headaches. Cavaliers trainer Stephen Spiro can't simply tell Donovan Mitchell, "Take two aspirin, and you'll be as good as new by morning."

Although he has not yet been ruled out, the calf injury that sidelined Mitchell in Game 4 on May 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will likely prevent the Cavaliers' All-Star guard from playing in Game 5 on May 15 when the series shifts back to TD Garden in Boston. The Cavs, down three games to one to the Celtics, are one loss away from elimination.

"Day to day," Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the 109-102 Game 4 loss when asked about Mitchell's status for Game 5. The Cavs won Game 2 in Boston, 118-94, to return to the FieldHouse with the series tied, 1-1. They got swept in two games at home after winning all four home games against the Magic in a first-round series.

Vegasinsider.com lists the Cavaliers as 15.5-point underdogs in Game 5. For what it's worth, they were 13.5-point underdogs in Game 2. But they had Mitchell for Game 2, and he responded with a team-best 29 points. Because he drew so much attention from the Celtics, Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert each scored 21 points.

The Cavs are likely to be without center Jarrett Allen, too. Allen missed the final three games of the Orlando series and the first four games of the Boston series with a rib injury. Still, Bickerstaff says his players are not discouraged.

"They're a connected group that has been resilient all year long," Bickerstaff said. "We've been through a ton with this group this season, and never once has our group folded when guys have had opportunity or the team needs them to step up. They've always stepped up and given us a chance. They don't want to go home. They understand the significance of the game and of the moment."

Bickerstaff talking about players stepping up — Darius Garland knows he has to step up in Game 5 even if Mitchell does somehow play.

Garland had his best game of the playoffs in Mitchell's absence in Game 4. He scored 30 points and dished out seven assists while playing 40 minutes. Significantly, he turned the ball over only twice.

"He was phenomenal," Bickerstaff said. "He knows he's capable. We've seen Darius carry this team before, so it's not a surprise. He just knew what he had to do in order to give us a chance tonight, and I thought he did it."

Garland said the Cavs have to be the aggressors in Game 5. The Cavs launched 48 3-point attempts in Game 4. They connected on 15 of them (31.8%). Garland definitely does not sound like he is ready for the season to end.

"(Play with) the same aggressiveness, the same attitude," he said. "Try to get as many 3s up as we can, especially if they're falling. And then just keep being aggressive going to the rim. I mean when we're going to the rim, they (the Celtics) are sending about three bodies so the open kickout is there.

"That's how we're getting quality looks on the 3-point line. And just try to buckle down defensively. Try to hold Jayson (Tatum) and Jalen (Brown) to some tough twos. Try to run Derrick White and Peyton Pritchard off the 3-point line. Just keep being us, man. We just have to fight through all of this. It's not going our way, but just keep fighting. That's what we always do."

If the Cavs win Game 5, Game 6 would be played at 8:30 p.m. May 17 at the FieldHouse.

Cavaliers at Celtics

What: Eastern Conference semifinals (Celtics lead, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. May 15

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV: TNT