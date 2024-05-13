Which Cavs are playing in Game 4 against the Celtics?

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — It’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics Monday night in Cleveland.

The Celtics won the last Eastern Conference second round matchup 106-93 Saturday, led by 33 points from Jayson Tatum, while Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers. Boston now leads the series 2-1.

Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavaliers are looking to make use of homecourt advantage.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 22-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The No. 1-seeded Celtics meanwhile have gone 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.2.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert (3), Darius Garland, center, and Dean Wade (32) walk off the court during a timeout in the first half of Game 3 of the team’s NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks in front of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, second from right, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliersstad TD Garden

The Cavaliers’ 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

But who is playing in Monday night’s game after the Cavs did get back Dean Wade?

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (rib).

Mitchell is also reportedly in the questionable category:

#Cavs' Donovan Mitchell is "Questionable" for Game 4 with a left calf strain.

Jarrett Allen remains "Questionable" with a his rib contusion.



I'd be surprised if Mitchell sits out or if Allen plays in Game 4 Monday. As J.B. Bickerstaff always says, "We'll see…."@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 12, 2024

Find the full schedule for the series below:

Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, May 13 (7 p.m., TNT) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN)

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD)

