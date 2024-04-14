Here’s who Cavs are playing in first round of playoffs

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Charlotte Hornets 120-110 Sunday, but as the team is playoff bound, it mattered not.

Following the game we know who the Cavs are going to play next weekend, but other particulars aren’t quite set:

Eastern Conference Playoff is set:



#5 #Magic vs.

#4 #Cavs



Game 1 will be in Cleveland either Saturday the 20th or Sunday the 21st.



Date/Time: TBA



Cavaliers were the 4th seed last but lost 4-1 to New York in the first round.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 14, 2024

The Cavaliers will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and other details are expected to be announced later Sunday.

They lost 12 of their final 19 regular-season games to finish 48-34.

Max Strus had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double for Cleveland, which rested All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, point guard Darius Garland and sixth man Caris LeVert.

Georges Niang scored 16 points, Jarrett Allen posted 14 points and seven rebounds, and Evan Mobley had 14 points for Cleveland. Niang became the first Cavaliers player to appear in all 82 games since LeBron James in 2017-2018.

The 62-year-old Clifford, who will likely remain with the franchise as an advisor, has spent seven total seasons with Charlotte, including the past two, and is its career leader in games coached (574) and wins (244).

JT Thor had a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who finished with the third-worst record in the East at 21-61. Bryce McGowens added 18 points and Marques Bolden scored 14.

Cavaliers forward Pete Nance — the son of former All-Star Larry Nance and brother of Pelicans center Larry Nance Jr. — made a 3-pointer for his first points in the NBA. Rookie point guard Craig Porter Jr. sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

Hornets small forward Brandon Miller, who ranks second among NBA rookies with a 17.3 scoring average, did not play because of a right wrist sprain. Power forward Miles Bridges was not in uniform with a bruised right wrist.

Cavaliers: Host a playoff game on either April 20 or 21.

