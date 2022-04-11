Cavs pessimistic about Jarrett Allen’s availability for Tuesday

Even though the usage of his left hand and J.B. Bickerstaff’s proclamation about progress were positive signs, sources tell cleveland.com there’s pessimism surrounding Allen’s availability Tuesday night. Bickerstaff, a source said, is mentally preparing for Allen to be out. Another source called him playing “unrealistic,” only leaving open the possibility based on Allen’s extreme competitiveness level. The Cavs are expected to practice before leaving for New York Monday afternoon.

Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

#Cavs Jarrett Allen’s bulky splint was replaced by black tape. He used his left hand throughout a pregame workout. Layups, floaters, catches. There are encouraging signs. But sources tell @clevelanddotcom pessimism surrounds Tuesday’s availability

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/w… – 12:45 AM

Looking ahead to Tuesday if things hold, Drummond is playing too well to not have a good, defensive big on him. Jarrett Allen would really help the Cavs, who were hurt by Drummond on Friday. – 4:46 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen got much more comfortable using his left hand and testing that finger as his workout progressed. pic.twitter.com/PmCtFE0cJr – 3:32 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen is using his left hand (with the fractured finger) much more tonight than when I saw him working out in Brooklyn Friday night. pic.twitter.com/511ThSwpZU – 3:05 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen going through a pregame workout, using that left hand. pic.twitter.com/9oJ3HaPAdI – 2:58 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen doing some pregame shooting with his left hand, with his finger is still taped up. pic.twitter.com/gpPa4YJdwJ – 2:49 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen is listed on the latest injury report as OUT for tomorrow’s regular season finale against the Bucks. – 4:46 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen is listed OUT for the regular season finale tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. – 3:46 PM

The Cavs are struggling as of late and hope to get Jarrett Allen back for the play-in games. Either way, Darius Garland says they’re ready. https://t.co/cU7lyln1u9 Photo: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/Hu25cO332r #Cavs pic.twitter.com/zGTcThRKz8 – 2:01 PM

Here is a little more from #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s pregame workout tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ojb9DeaIp6 – 8:15 PM

Great to see Jarrett Allen putting in work pre-game tonight!

(He’s still out with the left 3rd finger fracture. You can see him here shooting with a brace on his non-shooting hand). pic.twitter.com/P34XNCnRKK – 7:13 PM

#Cavs Jarrett Allen went thru a pregame workout tonight ahead of the Nets game. (As you can see, he is still favoring his finger, essentially going one-handed) pic.twitter.com/hKhpunM0WC – 7:08 PM

If the Cavs lose to Brooklyn, they get one more shot to advance to the playoffs, hosting the Atlanta-Charlotte winner in the final play-in game on Friday night. Those extra days could be important when it comes to Allen’s recovery. One source who believes it’s likely Allen will miss the Brooklyn matchup said the All-Star center would probably be “50-50″ to play in the potential second play-in game. Then again, an upset against the Nets Tuesday night would have Cleveland idle until the weekend, paving the way for Allen’s return at some point in the first-round series. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 11, 2022

Allen suffered a fractured finger on March 6, causing him to miss the final 18 games of the regular season. The fracture, sources say, is at the lower portion of the finger. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 11, 2022

Kelsey Russo: On the latest injury report, #Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. Mobley was able to do “everything” at practice here in Orlando J.B. Bickerstaff said today. Jarrett Allen is listed as out. He went through an individual workout today. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / April 7, 2022