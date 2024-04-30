Cavs lose center Jarrett Allen for Game 5 vs. Magic

Although the Cavs dominated the Magic in Games 1 and 2 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the pendulum may have swing back to the visitors’ direction before Game 5 tipoff Tuesday.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen, who has averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds, is out with a rib contusion with the series tied at 2.

What to look for going into pivotal Game 5 between Magic and Cavaliers — and beyond | Analysis

Cleveland will move 6-11 forward Evan Mobley into Allen’s spot. Isaac Okoro, a 3-and-D wing defender who comes off the bench, will start.

Okoro failed to score in both games in Orlando.

That shortens the bench for coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who is short on defensive options when he goes to a second unit that could include Georges Niang, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill.

Allen is the Cavs’ best rim protector, helping his defenders up top if they get beat off the dribble or the cut. Mobley can fill that void, too, but Tristan Thompson, 33, is the next best option should he get into foul trouble and when he sits for a breather.

He’s not the defender that Allen and Mobley are away from and at the rim.