Cavs look for win after Game 1 loss to Celtics

(WJW) — The Cavaliers better figure out the Boston Celtics in a hurry, because they trail the series 1-0 with Game 2 coming tonight.

The Cavs were outclassed by the Celtics in Game 1 of the series Tuesday, 95-120.

They had one lead of two points; it was all Celtics after that. Cleveland did not have an answer for Boston’s 18 three-pointers.

The Celtics were the best three-point shooting team in the NBA this past season, and that has to be a point of emphasis for the Cavs’ Game 2 and the rest of the series.

The Cavs’ Jarrett Allen was questionable heading into Game 1 and will likely be again heading into Game 2.

Evan Mobley simply isn’t the defender that Allen is at the rim. Boston’s 3-point shooting ability, combined with the 42 points in the paint it had in Game 1, are something the Cavs need to figure out fast to avoid going back to Cleveland down 0-2.

Game 2 starts at 7 p.m. Then, the series will shift to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

Full schedule:

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 9 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, May 11 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, May 13 (7 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN)

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD)

