Cavs left searching for answers after Celtics crush them in Game 1 | Jeff Schudel

May 7—Takeaways from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cavaliers and Celtics on May 7 at TD Garden in Boston:

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, after the Cavaliers lost Game 3 of their series with the Magic, 121-83, in Orlando, tried to calm fears by observing: "It's only one game."

The loss cut the Cavs' lead in the series to 2-1, but they went on to win the series in seven games.

What happened May 7 in Boston was also only one game, yet it feels like much more than that. The Celtics toyed with the Cavs on their way to winning the Eastern Conference semifinal opener, 120-95. The Celtics finished with the best record in the NBA in the regular season, and they looked like the best team in the league while crushing the Cavs.

The excuse could be made that the Cavaliers were physically and emotionally drained after pouring every ounce of energy into vanquishing the Magic. If that is so, they don't have much time to recover because Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. May 9 on Boston's home floor.

The Cavs went into the game wanting to challenge the Celtics three-point shooters. They failed. The Celtics made 18 of 46 3-point attempts. Many of them were uncontested.

The Cavs knew they had to keep the rebounding battle at least close. They failed there, too. They were outboarded, 60-45. The Celtics were clearly the more physical team.

—Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 33 points. Darius Garland finished with 14 points, but they seemed like empty points. On the plus side, Garland played 36 minutes and did not turn the ball over. The Cavs as a team committed only five turnovers — something to build on, maybe — yet they still lost by 25 points.

—The Cavaliers acquired Max Strus last summer in a trade with Miami because he was instrumental in helping the eighth-seeded Heat reach the NBA Finals last season. He has not been the same player for the Cavaliers in the playoffs this spring.

Strus played nearly nine minutes in the first quarter and didn't attempt a single shot. He was just 1 of 4 in the second half and a major reason the Cavaliers trailed, 59-49, at intermission. He complains every time a foul is called on him. He was basically non-existent in the second half, too. He finished with five points and two rebounds in 35 minutes.

And as long as we're on the subject of players acquired in the offseason not living up to expectations, Georges Niang played just three minutes in Game 7 against the Magic and missed the only two shots he took.

Bickerstaff didn't insert Niang into Game 1 of the Boston series until garbage time — 3:42 left with the Celtics ahead 118-89. Using Niang when it doesn't matter is like telling him he doesn't matter.

—Cavs center Jarrett Allen missed his fourth straight playoff game with a rib injury. The Celtics had to play without their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is expected to miss the rest of the series with his injury. The Cavs are hopeful Allen will be cleared to return at some point — the sooner, the better — but he cannot lift his arms over his head, so don't expect him for Game 2.

The Cavaliers trailed the Celtics, 59-49, at halftime. Coincidentally, they also trailed the Magic by 10 points at halftime of Game 7 — 53-43.

Bickerstaff was content being 10 points down at halftime in the Orlando game because at one point in the second quarter the Cavs were down by 18. The Cavs won the third quarter of Game 7, 33-15, on their way to winning 106-94. But the Magic are not the Celtics in different colored jerseys.

The Cavs did not win the third quarter in Game 1 against the Celtics (Boston led, 92-77, at the start of the fourth), largely because the Celtics stormed out of the locker room to hit their first four 3-point attempts.

The Celtics finally missed a 3-pointer, and then a second and third on the same possession, but they got the offensive rebound each time. Having a healthy Allen on the floor would at least make the Celtics work harder for the stray caroms off their own glass.

—One more about how Boston dominated rebounding: Al Horford started at center for the Celtics and grabbed eight rebounds. Cavs center Evan Mobley pulled down 13 rebounds and scored 17 points. Mobley's plus-minus number was minus-21, but that was mainly because the Celtics were so deadly from 3-point range. Those shooters were not Mobley's responsibility.

Luke Kormet, Boston's backup center, was a physical force in the paint. He grabbed six of the Celtics' 13 offensive rebounds.