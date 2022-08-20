Cavs had sign-and-trade conversations with Dallas about Collin Sexton
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cleveland CavaliersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Collin SextonAmerican professional basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Chris Fedor: The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign and trade for Collin Sexton. But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign and trade for Colin.
Source: Hayden Grove @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1559977654232678400