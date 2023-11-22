Cavs’ Georges Niang opens up on leaving Sixers, James Harden, time in Philly

PHILADELPHIA–As the Cleveland Cavaliers paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in an in-season tournament matchup, the contest also marks the return of Georges Niang who had two successful seasons in Philadelphia before moving on to the Cavs in free agency.

In two seasons with the Sixers, Niang averaged 8.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from deep. He brought a spark off the bench every time he threw on a Sixers uniform and he became a fan favorite in Philadelphia due to his sharpshooting and his hard-nosed play every time he stepped out on the floor.

Before his Cavs took on the Sixers, he opened up on why he left Philly for Cleveland, gave his thoughts on the James Harden situation after he had gone through the Ben Simmons saga, and his time in Philadelphia:

