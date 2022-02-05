Cavs 'extremely disappointed' by Jarrett Allen's All-Star snub; center sends a message against Hornets

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, left, responded to an All-Star snub Thursday night with a 29-point, 22-rebound effort in a 102-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. [Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press]

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavaliers were “extremely disappointed” that center Jarrett Allen was passed over when reserves for the NBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday.

Coaches in the Eastern Conference selected Cavs point guard Darius Garland, a first-time All-Star, for the Feb. 20 game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But Bickerstaff was obviously miffed that Allen, enjoying a career-year like Garland, will not be joining him.

“Personally, I think Jarrett got snubbed,” Bickerstaff said before Friday night’s 102-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. “You look at what he’s done over the year and there’s no real way to justify him not making it. Obviously, it’s difficult because there are a lot of talented players out there. But if we respect winning the way we say we respect winning, there’s no way that Jarrett Allen doesn’t make the All-Star team.

“I’ll speak on his behalf. I’ll obviously let you guys talk to him, but we’re extremely disappointed that he didn’t make it. But we know who Jarrett is. He’s going to continue to go out and prove people wrong and play with that chip and that edge.”

Allen wasted no time proving the league wrong.

Responding to challenges from Bickerstaff and teammate Kevin Love, Allen poured in a career-high 29 points and pulled down a season-high 22 rebounds, 11 on the offensive glass, as the Cavs (32-21) survived against the Hornets. Allen posted the third 20-20 game of his five-year career and nearly had a double-double in the first quarter with 13 points and nine rebounds.

“Right from the beginning of the game, he came out with obviously a clear message for the league. That’s an All-Star performance when we needed it most, being down bodies, being able to set the tone and dominate a game,” Bickerstaff said.

“He is able to dominate a game through effort and heart alone. Throw the skill in there, the ability to finish, the footwork and all those things, but you can’t tame his heart and you can’t put a value on it. We know internally how important he is to us and how good of a player he is. But again, he came out with a message to send tonight and I think he sent it loud and clear.”

Allen said he wasn’t fueled only by the All-Star snub, but also by an 11-point, six-rebound effort in Wednesday’s loss at Houston and a 16-point, eight-rebound performance in Monday’s home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Nah, it wasn't completely about that,” Allen said. “It was more I played really bad in Houston, played bad for these past couple games. A lot of the stuff I do is for my team. At the end of the day, I feel like I've been letting them down with my energy and effort and tonight I wanted to show him what I'm really capable of.”

Asked how he felt about missing out on the All-Star Game, Allen said, “At first I was disappointed, but then you've got to look at the league. This is a machine that keeps on going. So it's like, ‘Do I sulk that I didn't make the game? Or do I just keep looking forward and keep playing my basketball?’”

Allen said he told Bickerstaff after Wednesday’s loss that he wanted to play better.

“I told him, 'Hey J.B., coach me harder. I want to be able to be coached hard, I want to be able to go out there and show my full potential,’” Allen said. “And that's what he's been doing over these past couple days. He's been pushing me to be my best and he challenged me before the game to lead the team. He knows I'm not the biggest vocal leader, but I can lead the team in terms of effort on the offensive and defensive end and that's what I tried to do.

“I think I showed that, I don't want to speak for the team, but they're willing to follow me into the fire. I went out there and played hard for all four quarters and even through that stretch at the end where they were coming back, I still tried to give all my effort and even though it wasn't me making the shots, I really think it propelled the team forward.”

Love said Allen is highly motivated, but he’s been challenging the 23-year-old center all season.

“I think he responded well from the league messing up and not making him an All-Star,” Love said. “He could still end up on the team. One of the things that I was saying was, ‘The next several games might be able to dictate if you were to make it, so go out there and prove the point.’ And he did that tonight. He was incredible. He was special tonight.

“I had a few choice words afterward to tell him he's an f---ing All-Star. Said it to him a couple of times, but he responded. JA has just been so steady for us the whole year.”

Love said he saw how hard Allen worked in the offseason, when he was rewarded with a five-year, $100 million contract. But when the Cavs gathered around an iPad to watch the All-Star reserves selection show on a bus from the Charlotte airport to their hotel, Love took it hard when Allen was left out.

“He got a big contract, and he's proved that he might be underpaid,” Love said. “He's an All-Star, there's no doubt in my mind. So when we all sat there and we heard DG, he was the second of the reserves to be named, and to not hear JA’s name, I mean, [I] was gutted for him. It kind of blew my high last night.”

Allen could still appear in the All-Star Game as an injury replacement, selected by commissioner Adam Silver. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, one of the game’s captains along with LeBron James, suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee on Jan. 15 and was projected to miss four to six weeks. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was selected Thursday, but said during the broadcast he would not play due to a back injury.

Jimmy Butler (Miami), James Harden (Brooklyn), Zach LaVine (Chicago), Kris Middleton (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston), and Fred VanVleet (Toronto) were also chosen in the East.

Darius Garland's parents were 'bawling crying' at his All-Star selection

Garland, 22, was thrilled at his selection, shown in a video posted by the Cavs.

"Nice little night," Garland said on the Cavs' pregame show on Bally Sports Ohio. "I called my parents instantly, my parents were just bawling crying. Just a lot of excitement. For me being this young, it's just super cool just having this experience, having this moment.

"It's super cool just to be in the same city, just representing the Cavs, the organization, in Cleveland, representing the fans and the whole city, the whole state."

Garland's father, Winston, played in 511 career games in seven NBA seasons, three with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bickerstaff said the honor was a credit to the improvement Garland, the fifth overall pick in 2019, has made in three seasons. Garland missed his third consecutive game Friday with lower back soreness.

“It’s huge. You think about all the time he’s spent, the effort that he’s put into his game, and the impact that he’s had on our team overall,” Bickerstaff said pregame. “That’s the thing that we keep pushing, these individual awards always come from team successes and how you impact winning. And that’s what people respect. To get the coaches’ vote in says a lot about people’s respect for you and your game and how you impact the game.”

Bickerstaff said the Cavs' joy over Garland's selection is typical of the close-knit group.

“We celebrate each other’s shot-making, we celebrate each other’s assists, each other’s defensive stops," Bickerstaff said. "This one I think carries more weight, obviously, but the guys were there to celebrate it with him as well because this group has a genuine like of one another and what they do isn’t fake.

“The rah-rah we do is genuine and they’re always there supporting and pushing for one another.”

