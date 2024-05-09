Cavs expect to be better prepared for Celtics' warp speed offense in Game 2

May 8—Film study May 6 showed the Cavaliers exactly what they should have expected from the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals — and then the Celtics turned that two-dimensional movie into a three-dimensional, 48-minute horror show.

The Celtics cruised to an easy, 120-95 victory on May 7 at TD Garden in Boston on the strength of making 18 of 46 3-point attempts and winning the rebounding battle. Any time the Cavaliers started to push back, the Celtics pushed back harder.

The Cavaliers have yet to win a road playoff game this spring. They lost all three games in Orlando in the quarterfinals. They get another chance to steal one when they meet the Celtics in Game 2 at 7 p.m. May 9 in Boston. They will have to play much better to get back to even before the series shifts to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 3 on May 11.

"Facing a team like Boston, I think it's good to be able to play them and then play them again," Coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters in Boston. "You're not used to the speed, the spacing, the shooting, all those things until you get up against them, especially coming from the series we just came from that was more of a half-court slugfest. We'll learn from it and we'll be better on Thursday."

Derrick White led the Celtics with 12 3-point attempts and seven made. The Cavaliers can't go into Game 2 thinking White just hit a hot streak because during the regular season, White attempted an average of 11.5 3s a game. He was successful on 5.3 attempts per game.

Jalen Brown led the Celtics with 32 points. He was 4-of-6 on 3s and 8-of-12 inside the arc. Whenever the Cavs took one thing away, something else opened up for the Celtics.

"This is going to be a tough, long series," Bickerstaff said. "We just have to make sure we're doing the job to be better every time we show up.

"We have to do a better job of eliminating the amount of 3-pointers they take. That comes by being in our spots as early as we can be and doing a better job of reading the basketball. You can't wait until your guy catches the ball to react and move (defensively). We have to be earlier in our technique."

Getting more from Darius Garland is another priority for Bickerstaff. The 6-foot-1 guard, picked fifth overall in the 2019 draft, played 36 minutes in Game 1. He scored 14 points and often dribbled the ball through the Celtics defenders in the paint before dumping it off when the defense closed in on him.

Donovan Mitchell, who led the Cavs with 33 points in Game 1, has simple advice for Garland.

"Be aggressive," Mitchell told reporters when asked about Garland. "Continue to attack. Find ways to get to the paint and create. This series is different (that the Orlando series). You have to think a little bit more.

"The Celtics have a bunch of different things they can throw at you. I'm always going to tell him to be aggressive. That doesn't always mean shoot. Just find ways to be in the right position. We'll all be better on Thursday."

The status of Cavs injured center Jarrett Allen remains unchanged. Allen missed the last three games of the Orlando series and Game 1 with Boston because of a rib injury. It is expected he will be listed as questionable May 9 with a determination to be made at game time.

Cavaliers at Celtics

What: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2; Celtics lead series, 1-0

When: 7 p.m,. May 9

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV: ESPN