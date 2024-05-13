Cavs determined to avoid third quarter Bermuda Triangle in Game 4

May 12—The third quarter has been a killer for the Cavaliers when they have ended up on the short end of the score so far in the playoffs. They are running out of time to correct the problem.

The Cavs, down two games to one in their best-of-seven series with the Celtics, play host for Game 4 at 7 p.m. May 13. Game 5 is set for May 15 in Boston.

The Celtics turned a 57-48 lead into a 71-48 advantage with 14 unanswered points to start the third quarter in Game 3. The Cavs never recovered. They outscored the Cavs, 33-28, in the third quarter on May 7 on the way to winning, 120-95. The Cavs turned that around in Game 2. They won the third quarter, 36-24, and won the game, 118-94.

Think back to Game 3 in the quarterfinal series with the Magic. The Cavs took a 2-0 series lead into Orlando and were ambushed in the third quarter, 35-16, on the way to getting spanked, 121-83. It was even worse in Game 4. The Magic trounced the Cavs, 37-10, in the third quarter, and romped, 112-89.

"We have to come out of halftime better," said Caris LeVert, who was scoreless in Game 3 until a reverse layup with 7:14 left in the third cut the Boston lead to 71-52. "That was a point of emphasis at halftime for sure, and we just didn't meet the bell on that. We made a push late, but it (the Boston lead) was too big to overcome."

The Celtics adjusted to what the Cavaliers did to win Game 2 by boxing out Evan Mobley when Mobley tried to rebound the ball. Mobley had 15 rebounds in Game 1, but only eight in Game 2.

LeVert scored 12 points in the first half and finished with 21 in Game 2. He scored 15 points in Game 2, but they were scored too late to make a difference. He knows he has to be better in Game 4.

"I think I bring another dynamic for the team, scoring-wise, distributing-wise and just someone the defense has to account for, so I just have to be better," he said.

This is getting old, but Coach J.B. Bickerstaff wants more from Darius Garland, too.

The Celtics are too good for Donovan Mitchell to beat them by himself. Mitchell led the Cavs with 33 points in Game 3. Garland, just 1 of 6 on three-pointers, finished with 15 points.

"We know how talented Darius is," Bickerstaff said. "We know how much he means to us. When he's that spark for us, it's a boost to the guys, not just in the basketball sense, but in the spirit of the group as well.

"We'll just keep pushing him. I know how bad he wants it. He'll do the right thing for us and continue to be aggressive. He'll have a big one on Monday."

This is getting old, too, but the Cavs are hopeful of getting Jarrett Allen back. Allen missed the last three games of the Orlando series and the first three games of the Boston series with a rib injury.

"He gives us size and rim protection," Bickerstaff said. "If you have Jarrett on the floor, you can switch your matchups defensively and do some creative things, but always have one of your seven-foot rim protectors in the paint. It also helps you finish possessions."

The Celtics were 28 of 46 (60.8 percent) on their two-point shots in Game 3. They outscored the Cavs in the paint, 50-48.

Celtics at Cavaliers

What: Eastern Conference semifinals; Celtics lead series, 2-1

When: 7 p.m., May 13

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: TNT