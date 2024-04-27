Can Cavs bounce back today after blowout by Magic

*Above video shows fun facts about the CAVS*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cavs will try to bounce back from Thursday’s blowout on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Florida after the Orlando Magic dealt Cleveland a 38-point loss in game 3 of the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavs were cold from behind the 3-point arc Thursday going only 8 of 34. Orlando outscored Cleveland 35 to 16 in the thrid quarter of that game.

The Cavs lead the best of 7 series 2 games to 1 going into Saturday’s game.

NEED TO KNOW:

Cleveland and Orlando have played seven times this season and six have been decided by at least 10 points. The other was a seven-point Magic win. Home teams are 5-2 in those seven games, and somehow, despite all the blowouts — a 38-point win for Orlando in Game 3, a 27-point win for Cleveland in the regular season — the average score of a game between these two this season is Cavs 104, Magic 103.

KEEP AN EYE ON:

Rebounding. Orlando dominated Game 3, outrebounding the Cavs 51-32 after Cleveland totally controlled the boards in Games 1 and 2.

INJURY WATCH:

Cleveland’s Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Round 1 and Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell also had his knee — an issue for weeks — in ice after Game 3.

PRESSURE IS ON:

Orlando. Can’t go down 3-1 heading back to Cleveland. A win in Game 4 makes this series a best-of-three, and the Cavaliers might really start feeling some pressure at that point.

