NBA: Cav's Perkins warns Curry and Warriors

Omnisport
After their scuffle in game two, Kendrick Perkins told Stephen Curry to pick another battle heading into Wednesday's showdown.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins said "he does not think he is the problem they want" as he issued a warning to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ahead of game three in the NBA Finals.

Perkins is yet to appear in a playoff game for the Cavs this season but the 33-year-old has still been in the thick of the action.

Two-time NBA MVP Curry did not like the fact Perkins did not move his legs at the end of the third quarter of Sunday's 122-103 win over the Cavs as the reigning champions took a 2-0 series lead at Oracle Arena.

Perkins gave Curry a warning via the media on the eve of Wednesday's third game in Cleveland.

"I don't know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way," Perkins – a 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics – told reporters on Tuesday.

"Might want to choose that f*** wisely, man, [rather] than f*** with me. I don't think I'm the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle."

LeBron James and the Cavs welcome the Warriors to Quicken Loans Arena midweek looking to avoid a 3-0 deficit.

