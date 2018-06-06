NBA: Cav's Perkins warns Curry and Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins said "he does not think he is the problem they want" as he issued a warning to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ahead of game three in the NBA Finals.

Perkins is yet to appear in a playoff game for the Cavs this season but the 33-year-old has still been in the thick of the action.

Two-time NBA MVP Curry did not like the fact Perkins did not move his legs at the end of the third quarter of Sunday's 122-103 win over the Cavs as the reigning champions took a 2-0 series lead at Oracle Arena.

Perkins gave Curry a warning via the media on the eve of Wednesday's third game in Cleveland.

"I don't know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way," Perkins – a 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics – told reporters on Tuesday.

"Might want to choose that f*** wisely, man, [rather] than f*** with me. I don't think I'm the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle."

LeBron James and the Cavs welcome the Warriors to Quicken Loans Arena midweek looking to avoid a 3-0 deficit.