Cavs aim for third win vs Magic

ORLANDO (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers fans are looking forward to Game 3 of their playoff series against the Magic.

The Cavs have a 2-0 series lead. They practiced in Independence Wednesday before boarding their flight to Orlando.

Cavs playoffs Round 1: Tickets, dates and times

The Cavs have played great defense, the best in the NBA this postseason so far. They do have to clean up things like turnovers and shooting better, especially from the three-point range.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 22: Referee James Capers #19 calls a foul on Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers for fouling Gary Harris #14 of the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 96-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 22: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots over Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 96-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 22: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 96-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 22: Joe Ingles #7 of the Orlando Magic passes while being guarded by Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 96-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Unlike a year ago, they will play a road game with a series lead.

The Cavs led from start to finish games 1 and 2 inside Cleveland’s rowdy Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where the deafening crowd noise may have had something to do with the Magic’s lack of any shooting touch.

Orlando was abysmal from the field in Games 1 and 2, shooting a combined 34.3% while making just 17 of 65 3-pointers (26.1%). Worse, the Magic, who entered the playoffs with the worst offense statistically of any team in the field, are missing open, uncontested shots.

Being back on their home floor will help, and Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff expects the Magic to up the physicality.

WATCH: Fox 8 News rides Cedar Point’s Top Thrill 2!

“They’re going to be a different team at home,” he said. “They were all year (29-12). Being a younger team, but being able to play in front of your crowd, gives you that confidence that you can.”

The Cavs are still without Dean Wade, who needs more rest on a right knee sprain. He is out for the rest of the series and remains out indefinitely since being sidelined since March 13.

#Cavs announce that Forward Dean Wade has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the team’s First Round series with the Orlando Magic. Wade has a right knee sprain that needs more time to heal. Wade will remain out indefinitely. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) April 24, 2024

Cleveland is 15-0 when leading a series 2-0.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.