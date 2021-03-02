Cavs get 101-90 win to hand Houston 12th straight loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·3 min read
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a shot between Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) and center Justin Patton (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    1/4

    Cavaliers Rockets Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a shot between Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) and center Justin Patton (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Rockets guard John Wall, right, puts up a shot past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    2/4

    Cavaliers Rockets Basketball

    Houston Rockets guard John Wall, right, puts up a shot past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) passes the ball as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) reaches in to knock it away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    3/4

    Cavaliers Rockets Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) passes the ball as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) reaches in to knock it away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) bobbles the ball in front of Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    4/4

    Cavaliers Rockets Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) bobbles the ball in front of Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a shot between Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) and center Justin Patton (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Rockets guard John Wall, right, puts up a shot past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) passes the ball as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) reaches in to knock it away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) bobbles the ball in front of Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 39 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the hapless Houston Rockets their 12th straight loss with a 101-90 victory on Monday night.

The Cavaliers have won a season-high four straight after losing their previous 10 games.

“It gives our guys belief that they can," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Our guys put in a lot of work (and) because of their continued belief in one another... that puts us in a position to get the wins we’ve gotten the past few games."

Cleveland had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before John Wall scored all of Houston’s points in a 6-2 run that cut the deficit to 95-89 with 3 minutes left.

The Cavaliers scored the next four points with the help of a steal by Darius Garland to push the lead back to 10 a minute later.

“We’re hot right now. So we just have to keep playing like we did the last four games," said Cedi Osman, who had 11 points after missing the last game with back spasms.

It’s Houston’s longest losing streak since dropping 15 in a row in 2001 and the first time the Rockets have lost five straight at home since March 2006. Wall's performance was the only thing that kept the Rockets in this one. He had 23 points by halftime finished with a season-high 32.

Houston led by one early in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Ben McLemore when the Cavaliers used a 13-0 spurt to take a 90-78 lead midway through the period. Osman had two 3-pointers in that stretch and Sexton added five points.

Bickerstaff was impressed with Sexton's performance.

“I saw a determination," Bickerstaff said. “He was not going to let us lose."

Sexton has scored 22 points or more in nine straight games.

“I knew I had to be better for my teammates," Sexton said. “And now I’m starting to just play and not overthink the game."

The game was tied at 63-all after a 3-pointer by P.J. Tucker with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter. The Cavaliers used an 8-2 run after that, with the first five points from Dean Wade, to make it 71-65.

Osman made a 3 for Cleveland after two free throws from Tucker before Mason Jones finished the quarter with a three-point play to cut Houston’s deficit to 74-70 entering the fourth.

Though they couldn't pull it out late, the Rockets played better than they did in a 49-point loss to Memphis. They made just 4 of 45 3-point attempts on Sunday night in a game where they shot a franchise-low 27.7% overall.

On Monday they’d made four 3s by early in the second quarter and finished 10 of 31 from long range.

“I believe in this group's competitiveness and their fight, especially coming off the loss we had last night," Houston coach Stephen Silas said. “I’m disappointed in the loss obviously and I’m disappointed the streak has continued, but I’m proud of these men who gave it everything they had and they just didn’t have enough tonight."

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland had 14 points and seven assists. Bickerstaff said after the game that he was being evaluated for a groin injury. ... Osman added 11 points off the bench.

Rockets: Eric Gordon sat out with a sore left knee. ... Danuel House left in the second quarter with a bruised right knee and didn’t return. ... Wall had five assists after finishing without an assist on Sunday for the first time in his career.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Rockets: James Harden will face his former team for the first time since a January trade on Wednesday night when the Rockets host Brooklyn.

_____

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Despite another loss, Stephen Silas proud of effort by John Wall, Rockets

    John Wall scored 32 on night two of a back-to-back, but it still wasn't enough to keep the short-handed Rockets from a 12th straight loss.

  • Rockets play John Wall in both ends of back-to-back for first time

    Having missed most of the last two NBA seasons with an Achilles injury, Wall had sat out half of all back-to-backs for planned maintenance.

  • Game Recap: Cavaliers 101, Rockets 90

    The Cavaliers defeated the Rockets, 101-90. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavaliers with 39 points and eight assists, while Jarrett Allen added 10 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in the victory. John Wall tallied a season-high 32 points, along with three rebounds and five assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 14-21 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 11-22.

  • Newcastle United put takeover talks on hold after double injury blow in relegation battle

    It tells you everything about how acutely the loss of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint Maximin has been felt at Newcastle United that all takeover talks have been halted until the club know what division they are going to be in next season. In truth, that call had been made by owner Mike Ashley and his lieutenant,Justin Barnes, before it emerged two of Newcastle best players would be missing for up to six weeks with knee and groin injuries respectively, but it highlights how perilous things have become. With the club sitting fourth from bottom in the table, just three points above a revived Fulham, the pausing of takeover conversations, which have been ongoing behind the scenes for much of the season - and not just with Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabia funded consortium, which is still waiting to learn whether Ashley’s wins his arbitration case with the Premier League - is common sense. That arbitration hearing is yet to begin, but until Newcastle know what division they are going to be in next season, Ashley is not thinking seriously about takeovers and other potential buyers have been told as much. There is no point trying to sell a business for £340m when both buyers and sellers do not know whether that price is realistic or ludicrous. If Newcastle are relegated to the Championship for a third time under his stewardship, Ashley will not be able to sell it for anything like that amount - with estimates suggesting the value will fall by at least £100m as soon as Premier League status is lost. Therefore it is understandable why focus has shifted solely to the Magpies battle against relegation with their chances of winning that fight hit badly by the injuries to Almiron and Saint-Maximin. Almiron has suffered knee ligament damage, while Saint-Maximin has a groin tear after both picked up injuries in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational Preview

    The PGA TOUR hops from Bradenton over to Orlando for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. (AP)

  • AMC Dishes Out Bonuses For CEO Adam Aron, Top Execs

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO and President Adam Aron, among other top executives, received big bonuses, according to an SEC filing Friday by the world’s largest movie theater chain. What Happened: The company said the bonuses recognized the "extraordinary efforts of employees" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aron will receive $3.75 million, in part for his work to “encourage continued engagement and retention, and incentivize our management and employees during the continuing and unprecedented difficult business conditions.” Executives other than Aron are in line to receive bonuses in the range of $173,000 to $507,000. Why It Matters: It’s no secret cinema chains have been among the hardest hit businesses in the pandemic, with theaters closed completely or at significantly reduced capacity over the past 12 months. Movie theaters now face multi-pronged setbacks: Lockdown measures have forced movie-goers to stay home and try out alternatives, as movie studios experiment by releasing movies directly on streaming platforms. AMC has staved off bankruptcy for the time being, but it’s safe to say many shareholders will be left wondering if now is the time to dish out bonuses to leadership in a still massively disrupted industry. Fresh Scenes Ahead: There could, however, be light at the end of the tunnel for AMC and its peers. On Monday, shares of AMC were trading higher after the company announced it will reopen its 13 theaters in New York City on March 5. The rally came after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced theaters across New York state are permitted to re-open. "Since reopening our first theaters with AMC Safe & Clean in August, AMC has welcomed back nearly 10 million moviegoers nationwide without a single reported case of COVID-19 transmission among moviegoers at our theaters," CEO and President Adam Aron said in a press release. See Also: How To Buy AMC Stock. Photo by camknows on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood's Ark Invest Added Shares Of Palantir, Twitter, And Sold Apple, Facebook On FridayHere's Why Twitter, Airbnb, DraftKings Are Moving© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • James Harden's 30-point triple-double leads Nets to OT win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio.

  • U-M Rises To No. 2 In Today's Top 25, Narrows The Voting Margin On Gonzaga

    Michigan was the main beneficiary of Baylor's loss to Kansas, rising to No. 2 in today's AP top 25.

  • Browns hire Jonathan Decoster as offensive quality control coach

    The Browns announced an addition to Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff on Monday. Jonathan Decoster has been hired as an offensive quality control coach. Decoster played tackle at the University of Louisiana and started coaching at the University of Nevada. He worked with Browns guard Joel Bitonio during that stint and with many other NFL players [more]

  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Counters Decades of Lies About Black Panthers

    Aside from being well-made and effective as a movie, Warner Bros.’ “Judas and the Black Messiah” has a goal: to counter decades of government lies about the Black Panther Party. The party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in 1966, and ceased operations in 1982. The film, which started streaming Feb. 12, centers […]

  • Texans release QB Josh McCown

    The Houston Texans have released quarterback Josh McCown.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.

  • Chris Webber wanted to be Kings general manager 'more than anything'

    Chris Webber opened up about his relationship with the Kings.

  • Sigh and Cy: Bieber tagged, Bauer sharp in Dodgers debut

    Shane Bieber's final start last season was rough. His first one in 2021 wasn't too much better.

  • Spurs look to continue home dominance of Nets

    The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways despite being short-handed and with changing rotations when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in the first of a back-to-back against teams from New York City. San Antonio will battle the Knicks on Tuesday to complete the two-games-in-two-nights set. The Spurs have won three of their past four games, including a 117-114 victory over New Orleans on Saturday as DeMar DeRozan returned from personal leave, scored 32 points and matched a season high with 11 assists.

  • Tatum scores 31, rallies Celtics past Wizards 111-110

    Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points Sunday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-110 comeback victory over the Washington Wizards despite Bradley Beal's 46 points. Kemba Walker scored 21 for the Celtics, and Daniel Theis had 20 points and nine rebounds.

  • Rockets hopeful of Dante Exum return in second half of season

    Largely for salary reasons, Exum was acquired by Houston as part of the blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Victor Oladipo.

  • 2021 Red Sox preview: Why Rafael Devers will be team MVP

    Only 24 years old, Rafael Devers has yet to even reach his prime. Our John Tomase sees the Red Sox third baseman putting it all together in Year 5 of his promising career.

  • Francisco Lindor debuts in his first spring training game as a New York Met

    Francisco Lindor made his New York Mets spring training debut today and afterward said he feels like he's living the dream.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Trouble with the Lakers, a Magic fire sale and the surging Wizards

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.