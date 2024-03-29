Cavnar's headset, talkback box from historic debut go to Baseball Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite the Athletics' 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum, the opening night affair was one to remember for A's play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar and MLB at large.

Cavnar made history as the league's first female primary play-by-play announcer in her debut, and the monumental achievement will be immortalized forever in Cooperstown as her game-used headset and talkback box from Thursday's contest are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB authenticators marked and retrieved the items from the Coliseum press box after the game. The talkback box features a brass plate that says "JENNY" along with the NBC Sports logo.

Cavnar was hired to be the voice of the A's this offseason, and came to Oakland as a 20-year media veteran with 17 years of experience covering baseball. She first knew she wanted to follow a career in sports in 2007, when she saw Melissa Stark on "Monday Night Football."

Before Cavnar's big debut Thursday, she received a heartwarming message from Stark and responded as one would expect -- with tears.

Now enshrined in the Baseball Hall and with a memory from one of the people who inspired her to reach such heights in her own career, opening night at the Coliseum certainly was a debut Cavnar won't ever forget.