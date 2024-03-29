Cavnar's headset, talkback box from historic debut go to Baseball Hall
Despite the Athletics' 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum, the opening night affair was one to remember for A's play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar and MLB at large.
Cavnar made history as the league's first female primary play-by-play announcer in her debut, and the monumental achievement will be immortalized forever in Cooperstown as her game-used headset and talkback box from Thursday's contest are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Items from @jennycavnar's historic debut are headed to @baseballhall 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q0zgpKkzBp
— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 29, 2024
MLB authenticators marked and retrieved the items from the Coliseum press box after the game. The talkback box features a brass plate that says "JENNY" along with the NBC Sports logo.
Cavnar was hired to be the voice of the A's this offseason, and came to Oakland as a 20-year media veteran with 17 years of experience covering baseball. She first knew she wanted to follow a career in sports in 2007, when she saw Melissa Stark on "Monday Night Football."
Before Cavnar's big debut Thursday, she received a heartwarming message from Stark and responded as one would expect -- with tears.
.@jennycavnar reacts to @melissastark's special message 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xKihakGxrV
— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 29, 2024
Now enshrined in the Baseball Hall and with a memory from one of the people who inspired her to reach such heights in her own career, opening night at the Coliseum certainly was a debut Cavnar won't ever forget.