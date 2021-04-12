Cavendish ends dry spell with Tour of Turkey stage win

min read
(Reuters) - Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey, a 144.9-km ride around Konya, to end a three-year dry spell on Monday.

The Briton, back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian outfit, outsprinted Belgian Jasper Philipsen to raise his arms in celebration for the first time since winning the third stage of the Dubai Tour in February, 2018.

The 35-year-old, who was pondering retirement last season, had joined Dimension Data in 2016 before spending a season at Bahrain-McLaren.

Cavendish, who has won 30 stages on the Tour de France and is considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history, also won the 2011 world championships' road race.

He has been omitted from his team's Tour de France roster in the last two years.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

    A hugely emotional Mark Cavendish thanked Patrick Lefevere, team principal at Deceuninck-Quick Step, for continuing to believe in him when others did not after claiming his first victory in over three years on Monday. Inside the Wolfpack: The secrets behind Deceuninck-Quick Step's success The British rider, 35, won stage two of the Tour of Turkey from a bunch sprint to assume the overall lead of the race. Cavendish has suffered a series of setbacks since his last big year in 2016 when he won the world Madison title, four stages of the Tour de France and a day in the leader's yellow jersey, Olympic omnium silver and finished second at the road world championships. He lost the best part of two seasons to Epstein-Barr virus, broke his shoulder after crashing out of the Tour de France in 2017 and also suffered with depression, something he revealed in an interview with Telegraph Sport last year.

    The Briton last won in Dubai in February 2018.

    The Briton last won in Dubai in February 2018.

