Cave Spring wins the Region 3D girls soccer title

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Cave Spring Knights win the Region 3D girls soccer title over the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers 2-2 Friday night at Lord Botetourt High School. Both team went to double overtime still tied at 2. The Knights won it off of penalty kicks. The Knights will host Wilson Memorial next Tuesday in the state quarterfinals…while Lord Botetourt will play at Western Albemarle in the state quarters next week.

