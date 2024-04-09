Cave Spring student-athletes sign national letters of intent
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Over at Cave Spring High School ten student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.
List of student-athletes:
Preston Lonker signed Christopher Newport (Football)
Owen Sweeney signed with VMI (Football)
Mason Hazelwood signed with Averett University (Baseball)
Kent Ray signed with NRCC (Baseball)
Kyle Cook signed with Erskine (Baseball)
Kennedy Lange signed with Lenior Ryne (Softball)
Sophia Peters signed with Ferrum (Softball)
Ryan Connelly signed with Radford (XC/Track and Field)
Samantha Manico signed with Christopher Newport (Lacrosse)
Liam Wampler signed with Emory & Henry (Lacrosse)
