Cave Spring student-athlete Amalia Midkiff signs with Gardner-Webb

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Sunday afternoon Cave Spring student-athlete Amalia Midkiff put pen to paper and signed her national letter of intent. Midkiff will be taking her talents to cheer for the Runnin’ Bulldogs over at Gardner-Webb University.

Midkiff was part of two state championship cheer squads. She was joined by her family and friends at home. Midkiff credits her state championship team and coaches for why she’s continuing her sports career on the next level.

“I think it just helped me stand out more in my recruiting process. By the way, my coaches trained us and I already have that work ethic of a collegiate athlete. Especially to be cheering at the DI level,” says Midkiff.

According to Cave Spring Cheer Coach Jen Koll, she’s hoping Midkiff may be able to come back and share what she’s learned on the next level.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.