Cavan GAA, Camogie and LGFA announce facilities share

Cavan Gaelic Athletic Association, Cavan Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Cavan Camogie Association have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement for facilities.

The deal relates to the use of Breffni Park and The Polo Grounds Centre of Excellence and comes amid plans for the GAA, LGFA and the Camogie Association to be fully integrated as one organisation by 2027.

Kieran Callaghan, chairperson of Cavan GAA, said that the Memorandum of Agreement would benefit the entire GAA community in the county.

"This agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible environment for all our athletes," he said.

"By working together with LGFA and the Camogie Association, we can ensure that our facilities are developed to their fullest potential, benefiting the entire GAA community in Cavan."

Philip Wilson, the chairperson of Cavan LGFA, added he was keen to see the growth of relationships between the county's sporting organisations.

He said: "We are excited about the opportunities this agreement presents.

"Sharing facilities and resources will not only improve our training and match-day experiences but also build stronger relationships between our organisations, promoting unity and mutual support."