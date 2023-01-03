Breaking News:

NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't be made up this week; league monitoring Demar Hamlin's health

Cavalry Coming? 3 key players Cowboys should get back for playoff run

3
reidhanson
·5 min read

Throughout the course of the 2022 season, the Dallas Cowboys have suffered their fair share of impactful injuries. From Tyron Smith in the preseason to Dak Prescott in Week 1 to Anthony Brown in Week 13, Dallas knows the adversity that inevitably comes with injury.

The Cowboys have had to adapt, like most NFL teams by this stage, and have replaced multiple players on both sides of the ball. They look like a much different team today than they did just one month ago, much less way back in July when training camp started.

While they may have gone 4-1 in December, they’ve struggled on both sides of the ball, providing fuel for one of the most pessimistic 12-4 fan base the NFL has ever seen. Yet, good news may be on the horizon. With the playoffs fast approaching, Dallas may be welcoming back a few key players whose losses have directly led to some of the Cowboys’ recent struggles.

Leighton Vander Esch, LB

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Since getting drafted in 2018’s first round, Vander Esch has had a roller-coaster career on the Cowboys. As a rookie he dropped jaws, won Pro Bowl honors, and drew comparisons to the great Brian Urlacher.

After a handful of injuries, he crashed back to earth, playing just nine games in 2019 and 10 games in 2020. Suddenly, the Dallas star linebacker was looking more Brian Bosworth than Brian Urlacher. This eventually led to a declined fifth-year option from the Dallas front office and a potential rebuild at the linebacker position.

But after a bounce-back 2021 season, the Cowboys brought back their former first rounder for a more team-friendly fifth year in 2022. And Vander Esch has rewarded them immensely, becoming a key part of the Dallas run-defense and a respected on-the-field leader for defensive unit as a whole.

Therefore, it wasn’t overly surprising that losing Vander Esch in Week 15 produced near-disastrous results.

Since Vander Esch left the lineup, the defense has regressed. Over the last three weeks the Dallas defense has given up and average of 421 yards and 29 points, ranking the unit deep into the bottom half of the league.

Getting a smart player like Vander Esch back for the playoffs wouldn’t just elevate the linebacker position itself, but the defense as a whole.

Johnathan Hankins, DT

When the Cowboys traded for Hankins back in October, fans weren’t quite sure what they were getting with the 33-year-old veteran tackle. Hankins had become an expendable player in Las Vegas, and in his tenth season, it seemed he was well past his prime.

Beggars can’t be choosers and the Cowboys needed to address their lack of girth in the middle of their defensive line. Teams were running far too easily on Dallas, and outside of Quinton Bohanna, Dallas was lacking true run pluggers.

It’s safe to say, Hankins did not disappoint when he joined Dallas.

The Cowboys defense changed considerably with Hankins inserted. Rushing success dropped with him on the field because he occupied space and kept jerseys clean behind him. Vander Esch, specifically, feasted when Hankins was disrupting blockers.

Hankins has carved out a big role in Dallas and given the number of short yardage situations he plays, he’s a key player in most high-leverage game situations.

 

Tyler Biadasz, OC

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Biadasz was enjoying a career season before he went down with a frightening injury against the Titans in Week 17. When it was learned his injury wasn’t as bad as it first appeared and Biadasz might make it back for the postseason, fans could breath a collective sigh of relief.

To compensate for the loss of Biadasz, the Cowboys had to alter the entire left side of their offensive line. Connor McGovern moved from guard to center, Tyler Smith moved from tackle to guard and Jason Peters came in to take over at tackle.

While all parties performed admirably, it was all far from ideal. No one played as well as the man they replaced and chemistry was clearly lacking from the trio as a whole.

With Biadasz potentially coming back for the playoffs, the Cowboys should see improvement across their line as everyone moves back to their regular role.

Conclusion

With one game left on the schedule and a few potential bumps still ahead on each of their respective roads to recovery, nothing here is written in stone.

Yet, all indications are the Cowboys are planning on these three players to be back for the postseason and that should have an enormous impact on both sides of the ball.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Bills and Bengals tie for first place

    The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals showed incredible courage and resolve, and tie for first place in the power rankings to conclude Week 17.

  • Land Rover Range Rover | How to use the massaging seats

    Like many off-roaders of a certain age, the Range Rover has matured and evolved. Conceived in the late 1960s as a rugged ute with British sensibility and taste, it’s grown into a design statement that showcases Land Rover’s latest technologies and most decadent luxury features. While Range Rover will always conjure the notion of tartan-clad hunters and loyal yellow dogs, it’s immediately clear the fifth-generation model advances Land Rover's quest for new customers. My jaw drops when I catch my first glimpse of the 2022 Range Rover First Edition in my driveway. Dressed in Sunset Gold Satin finish -- which rings up $7,450 of the vehicle’s $169,900 sticker -- it looks expensive yet more nouveau riche than anything I’ve seen Land Rover build. That’s a good thing. Land Rover's color and materials team knew what it was doing.-- a little bling is necessary for Land Rover to aggressively compete with the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, to say nothing of electric performers like the Hummer SUV and Rivian R1S. Against this crowded field, Land Rover brings it. The Range Rover comes in long and short wheelbases and can seat as many as seven or as few as four. The basic Range Rover starts at $104,500 for the mild hybrid inline-six model, while the high-powered First Edition and SV variants approach the eye-watering $200,000 level with options. A plug-in hybrid joins the lineup later this year and an all-electric model follows next year. Based on Jaguar-Land Rover's new MLA-Flex platform, the Range Rover offers a bevy of useful features, including all-wheel steering, JLR's clever Pivi Pro Infotainment and power-assisted doors (coming on 2023 models). The new generation also offers noise canceling technology, a suspension that can self-adjust due to road conditions and six different driving modes that can be calibrated for on- or off-road conditions. The design changes continue Range Rover’s aesthetic journey from rugged to racy. The 2022 model is flashy -- note the door accents and cutting-edge taillights -- but everything is flush to the body and it’s a modern, minimalist approach. Every line has a purpose. It makes SUVs from Audi and Lexus look terribly busy, and even the fourth-gen Range Rover is fussy in comparison. The grille and front end should look familiar to loyalists, but the boat tail shape in back is less prominent than ever before and the taillights disappear into the piano black settings. It’s a deep contrast to the previous model and its traditional blocky lighting. Still, the Range Rover looks like a dressier version of the last generation and it is a measured evolution. The off-roader has undergone far greater change, most notably the BMW-lead 2001 redesign. Let’s pause for a moment to dwell on the paint. Various shades of gold and bronze are the Range Rover’s calling card, but the First Edition and SV offer this so-called Sunset Gold Satin finish. In pictures, you can’t tell the difference between this shade and the cheaper paint. In real life, when the sun hits the finish — with coarse aluminum baked in — the promise of a “bright golden sparkle with high reflectivity” is delivered. Range Rover is the latest company to employ color schemes to burnish its products, a trend recognized by everyone from Kia with its matte EV6 to Maserati and its iridescent Levante Trofeo. Wisely, Land Rover employs this champagne chaser to differentiate the Range Rover, but doesn’t go overboard. My tester had the optional gloss black 23-inch wheels and black roof, which set off the golden hue with tasteful contrast. The interior was bathed in a light-and-creamy leather dubbed Perlino. It's everywhere. Rest your elbow on top of the door -- leather. The center console -- leather. Even the headliner had stitched leather. It’s broken up with light wood on the door panels and bisecting the dash, with chrome flourishes on the controls. While the lofty price tag gave me pause, the interior’s sophisticated use of materials and clever layout won me over. The Range Rover’s airy setting is reminiscent of Lincoln and Volvo designs, which is a testament to all three brand’s focus on interiors. The First Edition also included rear-sear entertainment screens and massaging seats in front (which were just OK — better than Mercedes’ massages but not nearly as good as Jeep’s). I was surprised to find a cooler in the center console, which I used to chill my wallet and keys inadvertently. It’s far better at keeping your beverages cold. #rangerover #landrover #landroverrangerover

  • Ex-NFL star claims ‘racist’ CEO urged him to sleep with co-workers, lawsuit says

    A former NFL star has filed a lawsuit alleging that the “racist” CEO of a New York-based metaverse corporation urged […] The post Ex-NFL star claims ‘racist’ CEO urged him to sleep with co-workers, lawsuit says appeared first on TheGrio.

  • As playoffs loom, do Bucs match up better against Cowboys or Eagles?

    At some point this week, NFL business will resume, albeit with somber overtones and the pall of what can occur in this fierce, furious sport hanging over every workplace. But the games will, in fact, go on. And in the wake of what transpired Monday night in Cincinnati, a season that has remained unsteady — and at times, unsightly — in Tampa Bay may not seem so underwhelming. In fact, the Bucs ...

  • As Jalen Hurts' status comes into focus, why Eagles could use this ironic twist from Giants

    In a role reversal, here's why the Eagles have to play their starters, and maybe Jalen Hurts, against the Giants.

  • McCarthy: Cowboys OL Matt Farniok to have 21-day practice window activated Wednesday

    The guard/center suffered a hamstring injury vs Detroit, but could provide OL depth and versatility during the postseason. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards

    Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Jets' Sauce Gardner are favorites for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year; Dan Campbell is candidate for Coach of Year

  • NFL announces start time for Commanders/Cowboys in Week 18

    The Week 18 schedule is in. The Cowboys and Commanders get a late start.

  • Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph moving in opposite directions for Cowboys

    The two young Cowboys cornerbacks entered the NFL together with much different expectations and dynamics. | From @ReidDHanson

  • Bengals’ Mike Brown issues statement after Bills-Bengals postponement

    A statement from the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • 'Brutal,' life-threatening rainstorm hitting California: Timing of impact and what to know

    California rains: Timeline and what you need to know

  • Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch expects to return for playoffs

    Vander Esch has missed 2 games and will sit in Week 18, but the defense's second-leading tackler says he'll be ready for the postseason run. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Mike Brown: The Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family

    Mike Brown, owner of the Bengals, released a statement regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday afternoon. Hamlin remains in critical condition and under sedation at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game. “First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers [more]

  • Report details possible Bills-Bengals rescheduling options

    One reporter detailed how Bills-Bengals might be rescheduled, if at all.

  • It’s hard to imagine Bills-Bengals resuming

    We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in the NFL, and we have suspended coverage [more]

  • Opinion: NFL’s response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low

    Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."

  • Remembering the tragic day Detroit Lions' Chuck Hughes died on the field 50 years ago

    Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.

  • Skip Bayless’ co-host skips Fox Sports broadcast amid backlash over ‘sick’ tweet about Damar Hamlin collapse

    ‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’

  • Everything we know about Damar Hamlin's collapse, cardiac arrest in Bills vs. Bengals game

    A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

  • Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse during Bengals game. Here's what we know

    Medical personnel worked on Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin for several minutes on the field before he was transported to UC Medical Center.