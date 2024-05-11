Cavaliers want to keep Celtics off-balance with versatile offense in Game 3

May 10—The Cavaliers had everything working for them May 9 in Game 2 of their playoff series with the Boston Celtics, and as far as Caris LeVert is concerned, it had nothing to do with the planets being aligned or anything like that.

All five Cleveland starters finished in double figures when the Cavs hammered the Celtics, 118-94, and LeVert scored 21 points off the bench. The Cavs flipped the script from Game 1 by being the better team from 3-point range — 13-of-28 compared to Boston's 8-of-35 — and they were slightly better with 24 assists compared to 22 for the Celtics.

That leads us to Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. May 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Taking Game 2 at TD Garden in Boston to even the series at 1-1 shifted home-court advantage to the Cavaliers. Three of the next four games are scheduled for the FieldHouse.

"I think we pose a lot of mismatches for them that they're going to have to figure out," LeVert told reporters after Game 2. "We try to take the best available shot. Sometimes it's a paint shot. Sometimes it's a kick-out 3. It will be important for us to mix it up a little bit this series."

The Cavs were 13 of 17 at the rim for the entire game in Game 1. They were 15 of 20 at the rim in the first half of Game 2. Evan Mobley was the main difference in the two games. Mobley benefitted from Donovan Mitchell feeding him the ball in the first half of the game the Cavs won, then Mitchell scored 23 points in the second half.

The Cavs are heading into Game 3 confident they can win this series. It did not look that way after Game 1.

"We like to create for one another," Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "I thought we did that (in Game 2). We're going to continue to do that, and the shots are going to go for us.

"Just to have the confidence and belief in one another to make the right basketball play over and over again is huge for us."

The Cavaliers were a perfect 4-0 at home against the Magic in the quarterfinal series. Now they have a chance to stagger the Celtics if they can keep that FieldHouse home-court advantage working for them.

There is no indication whether Jarrett Allen will play in Game 3. The Cavaliers' center, who missed only five games in the regular season, missed the last three playoff games with Orlando and the first two with Boston because of a rib injury.

Celtics centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet got the best of Mobley in Game 1, but Mobley returned the favor in Game 2 — 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Cavs need a similar effort from him on May 11. The more success Mobley has offensively, the more engaged he is at the defensive end and as a rebounder.

"Evan is one of the elite paint protectors in our league," Bickerstaff said. "They (the Celtics) know he's back there. They know a shot they take will end up being a difficult one.

"A lot of times, shots that typically would be at the rim, because they see him back there, become even more inefficient shots because they become that seven- or eight-foot floater over a contested hand. Evan stays in rebounding position, also. It's a huge benefit for us."

Horford and Kornet combined for five rebounds in Game 2. They combined for 18 in Game 1. Kornet pulled down six offensive rebounds in the series opener.

Cavaliers at Celtics

What: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3; series tied, 1-1

When: 8:30 p.m., May 11

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

TV: WEWS