Advertisement

Cavaliers vs Raptors Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers, 124-121. Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors with 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 3PM, while RJ Barrett (19 points, 9 rebounds) and Immanuel Quickley (14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 3PM) added a combined 33 points for the Raptors in their debut. Caris LeVert tallied 31 points (12-20 FG), 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Cavaliers