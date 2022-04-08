Cavaliers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) play against the Brooklyn Nets (38-38) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From earlier today, Blake Griffin is once again tied for the league-lead in charges despite the drop in playing time recently. He once defied gravity, now he’s succumbed to it. On his mastery of the charge: theathletic.com/3237103/2022/0… – 7:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. A win tonight puts Brooklyn one away from the seven seed. Keep an eye on Milwaukee tonight. They’re playing their stars. Do they rest them Sunday against Cleveland? We’ll see. Meanwhile, KD and Kyrie vs. Mr. LeVert and co. – 7:36 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Cavaliers scored 9 points in the first quarter against the Celtics on Nov. 13. That’s the fewest points any team has scored in a first quarter this season.

The Pistons, who have 4 points with 2:48 to play in the first, are threatening that. – 7:32 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Wish Cedi Osman a happy 27th birthday as the Cavaliers face the Nets in Brooklyn! Photo: John Kuntz, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/11EzDW9pe3 – 7:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving: Knicks had ‘good chance’ at signing Kevin Durant and me in 2019 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/08/kyr… – 7:31 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Here. We. Go. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/e32AgzHnYf – 7:29 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Great to see Jarrett Allen putting in work pre-game tonight!

(He’s still out with the left 3rd finger fracture. You can see him here shooting with a brace on his non-shooting hand). pic.twitter.com/P34XNCnRKK – 7:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen went thru a pregame workout tonight ahead of the Nets game. (As you can see, he is still favoring his finger, essentially going one-handed) pic.twitter.com/hKhpunM0WC – 7:08 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.

Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ready to ball for #TheFirstCedi’s birthday 🥳🏀 pic.twitter.com/x6c4nJIXqC – 7:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. the Cavs: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:01 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Sticking with the same starters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oHmiSxB4Nl – 7:00 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Big comeback wins are cool and all, but that’s not the Nets’ ideal strategy On deadline, I prefer they build 20-point lead in the second quarter and maintain it, lol. Cavs, tonight’s opponent, had a 21-point halftime lead in Nov game, and Nets still won.

newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:52 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Cozy Friday fits pic.twitter.com/pxvgGC00LI – 6:52 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Nets: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:44 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

If you’re coming to Friday Night Live, get your photo on the Black Carpet outside Section 23 and post it with #EmbraceTheLights for a chance to win a signed KAI t-shirt! pic.twitter.com/i6HbRsICaf – 6:43 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Welcome back to the starting lineup, #MobleyROTY! pic.twitter.com/W0nydwsAIh – 6:42 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

One of two players averaging 25+ PTS and 10+ AST since the All-Star break 🌟

#DGMostImproved x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Sh3P4PyEYk – 6:37 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff on Kevin Love’s candidacy for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/uVK08rEbFe – 6:27 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

J.B. Bickerstaff said #Cavs Evan Mobley will play tonight. – 6:17 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Per Coach Bickerstaff, #Cavs F/C Evan Mobley will see action tonight. pic.twitter.com/lxPRGefgDb – 6:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Caris LeVert back in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/InBdWPl2w5 – 6:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Look who’s back 👀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lNiNgnJqFB – 6:08 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Evan Mobley will play tonight, per JB Bickerstaff. #Cavs – 6:07 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Evan Mobley is playing tonight. – 6:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:

1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?

2. Bulls 1st round exit?

3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe – 5:38 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Notorious trash talker Draymond Green on KD talking trash early in his career: “Who is this? What he doing on the floor? You hear stuff like that and you’re like, “do I really not belong on the floor”? I’ll tell you: he and his teammates left that game pissed off at me.” pic.twitter.com/e2k3hLONvu – 4:24 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Seeding at stake.

🆚 @Brooklyn Nets

🕢 7:30PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/0tWg14D92T – 4:00 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

If you’re a #Pacers fan and you like first-round draft picks, you should be rooting for the #Cavs — led by All-Star point guard and Gary native Darius Garland — to make the playoffs. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 3:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Two basketball artists making history.

Watch Episode 6 of The Bridge: https://t.co/n1Iv1qSpye pic.twitter.com/OKpygq57Jx – 3:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

A huge thank you to Dr. Cynthia Johnson who joined us last Sunday to share important facts about autism during our annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by @ClevelandClinic Children’s and @kulturec 💙 pic.twitter.com/lzhgbZ2PtS – 2:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Back in Brooklyn for the final ✌️ of the regular season pic.twitter.com/PyhI69xm1X – 1:31 PM

