Los Angeles defeats Cleveland, 116-97. For Los Angeles, D’Angelo Russell led the way with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 3PM while aided by Lebron James (24 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (22 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 6 blocks) in the victory. Darius Garland finished with 26 points and 5 steals with Caris LeVert recording 21 points and 7 rebounds for Cleveland in the losing effort.