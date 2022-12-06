Cavaliers vs Lakers Betting Forecast

Reuters

Taiwan's air force may be on the front lines of defending against China's daily incursions into the skies near the democratically governed island, but for downtime and to boost morale they have a secret weapon - their own band. Started in 2018, the Taiwan air force's "Tiger Band" is made up of fighter pilots, ground crews and other personnel at the Chihhang air base in Taitung on Taiwan's mountainous and scenic east coast, singing soft rock ballads with an indigenous twist. Taiwan's military helped them produce a slick music video for their biggest hit to date, "Fly into the Sky".