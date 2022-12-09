Cavaliers vs Kings Betting Forecast

NextShark

Filipino American actor Mike Cabellon claimed in a Twitter thread on Wednesday that a third of the Asian American roles he auditioned for went to white actors. In a prior thread on Dec. 6, the "Mr. Mayor" star questioned whether he should call out projects he's auditioned for in which a role was written as Asian American but was given to a white actor. Cabellon goes on to explain that a role he had auditioned for in 2019 originally called for "an Asian actor who could also play a specific instrument very well," although he does not specify what project he is referring to.